New SMRT trains have sleeker look, bigger windows & perch seats

Catch them on the North-South and East-West Lines from Jun. 4.

Joshua Lee | June 01, 2023, 01:44 PM

If you take the North-South or East-West Lines frequently, then this piece of news is for you.

The first 16 of 106 new trains for the North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL) will enter passenger service progressively from Jun. 4, 2023.

These new trains will have a several new features.

For starters, they look quite different from the trains that currently ply the red and green lines. The exterior looks more sleek, with cleaner lines and pretty cool red and green trimmings running along the windows:

Credit: LTA

Credit: LTA

Instead of the two-panel windows you get on the current batch of trains, each window will be one large panoramic frame, giving a better viewing experience while travelling above-ground.

Credit: LTA

On the inside, commuters can look forward to more open spaces to accommodate strollers and wheelchair users. The trains can also accomodate more passengers with the use of perch seats.

Credit: LTA

Aside from these customer-centric designs, the new trains have new features that allow for more efficient maintenance.

They come with a self-test system which automatically checks that the trains are fit for operation before services commence each day.

These trains will subsequently be equipped with condition-monitoring features to pre-emptively identify emerging faults, and enable early rectification.

Retired trains can still have a new lease of life

The new trains will replace the first generation of NSEWL trains.

The old trains can be given a new lease of life if members of the public want to adopt train cars or individual parts.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has so far worked with educational institutions such as, Skool4Kidz, the Rainbow Centre and SUTD, as well as non-profit organisations such as SG Enable and the Action for Green Towns Taskforce (AGT) to upcycle various train parts.

Parties interested in acquiring retired trains or upcycling train parts can email LTA at [email protected] for more information.

All images via LTA. 

