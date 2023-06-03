M'sian boy expertly tosses roti canai until it accidentally lands it on toddler's head

A young boy in Malaysia was spinning and tossing roti canai during a performance akin to Haidilao's noodle dances, which lead to unexpected and amusing results when the dough flew further than expected.

The hilarious incident, posted on TikTok, has over 1.4 million views so far.

Roti canai boy

The video was posted on May 7 and showed the boy expertly flipping and spinning the roti canai with his hands and tossing it in the air.

The boy, Adli Nur Iman Bin Ahmad, seemed to be performing for a table of guests at the restaurant Warung Abg Mad Roti Canai in Perak, Malaysia.

Adli was tossing the thin piece of dough into the air and catching it repeatedly.

Perhaps overestimating a throw, the dough subsequently landed right on top of a toddler's head, blanketing his face.

The other diners proceeded to burst out laughing. And although the boy seemed surprised and concerned initially, he later broke into a grin.

He then picked up the roti canai and tried to comfort the baby, who can be heard crying.

Adli later offered the baby the now rolled-up dough but was rejected.

His performance

Adli appears to put on this performance with the roti canai regularly at the restaurant.

The restaurant's TikTok account, abgmadroticanai, has been featuring him since January 2022.

There are hundreds of videos of him tossing and throwing the roti canai at the restaurant.

He has also showed off his skills at several events.

Related stories

Top images via abgmadroticanai/TikTok.