Motorcyclist in M'sia falls 30 metres to his death after avoiding another rider going against traffic flow

A motorcyclist in Malaysia lost control and fell off an elevated highway after he tried to avoid another motorcyclist going against the flow of traffic.

Happened on Jun. 14, 2023 afternoon

The incident happened along the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Expressway (SUKE) at around 1:05pm Wednesday (Jun. 14), Berita Harian Malaysia reported.

Videos and images of the incident were shared on various social media platforms.

The victim's motorcycle, a red high-powered Ducati, appeared damaged.

*Warning: Graphic content warning. Reader discretion is advised.*

*

*

*

CCTV footage showed the victim avoiding another motorcyclist who was going against the flow of traffic.

The victim then lost control of his motorcycle and was flung off the highway, falling 30 metres to his death.

Another video showed the victim's body lying face down on the ground.

Investigations are ongoing

According to Astro Awani, Ampang Jaya district police chief superintendent Mohd Azam Ismail confirmed that the victim is a 64-year-old man.

He was going through a bend on the highway and was apparently forced to swerve to avoid another motorcyclist who was going against traffic.

The victim then hit the left divider and was thrown 30 metres off the highway.

The victim was found lying face down near a Sungai Klang Smart control station. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing as the police search for the other motorcyclist involved in the incident.

The incident will be investigated under Section 41(1) of Malaysia's Road Transport Act 1987.

Top images via mynewshubviral/Telegram.