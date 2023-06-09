Back

MOS Burger staff slams items in Toa Payoh outlet after elderly co-worker gets GrabFood order wrong

The staff took his anger out on things around the counter and kitchen.

Julia Yee | June 09, 2023, 08:59 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A MOS Burger employee was seen visibly losing his temper after a co-worker mixed up two orders.

When a GrabFood rider entered the MOS Burger outlet at Toa Payoh HDB Hub, he realised that the order ready for collection for him was incorrect.

In a TikTok video uploaded by the rider on Jun. 6, the body camera worn by him caught the following scene.

@james_sg88 was collecting my Grabfood order at MOS burger HDB hub when this happened this is totally unacceptable #mosburgersg #toapayoh #grabfood #singaporetiktok #sgtiktok ♬ original sound - James ONG88

Employee lost his cool

The staff handing out the orders appeared to be an elderly man.

When the rider informed the staff of the mistake, a younger worker was seen pointing to his elderly colleague and saying, "Uncle gave the order to the wrong person."

The GrabFood rider amicably assured the staff that it was okay, just as long as they checked and gave him the correct order.

Heading into the kitchen, the younger worker appeared agitated as he prepared a replacement order.

He apparently then slammed the kitchen counter loudly.

The staff didn't cease his outward show of displeasure, as he continued to storm around and handle things roughly as if venting his frustration.

"Hey, tell him to relax and take it slow," the GrabFood rider told the elderly worker uneasily.

The elderly MOS staff lingered outside the kitchen, as if trying to avoid his angry colleague inside.

A while later, the enraged worker emerged from the kitchen and swiped some things off the table behind the front counter, storming back after causing the items to clatter to the ground.

Disturbed customers in the store

Although there weren't many customers in the store at that time, the commotion turned heads: Those sitting near the counter were apparently aware of what was happening.

"It's okay," the rider told a diner sitting by the counter, "I have a camera. I'm recording everything."

He asked her, "You still can eat meh?"

At this point, he was interrupted by the staff who was displeased, who then apparently said something unintelligible.

"I mean you shouldn't be eating here. The staff is not in a good mood now," the rider continued.

He also warned entering customers that they should leave.

MOS Burger launched internal investigation, provided support to affected staff

MOS Burger issued a statement, as reported by Stomp:

"We are aware of this incident and take this matter very seriously.

Our organisation prioritises a safe and respectful work environment for all employees.

We deeply regret any distress caused by this incident.

It is unacceptable for our staff to behave in such a manner, and we are deeply concerned about the well-being of the affected staff member.

Upon learning of the incident, we immediately launched an internal investigation to gather all the necessary facts and evidence.

We have provided support to the affected staff and are committed to take appropriate action based on the investigation’s findings.

Additionally, we are implementing new measures and training programs to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

To protect the privacy and confidentiality of the individuals involved, we cannot disclose specific details of the incident or the individuals affected.

However, rest assured that we are committed to handling this matter with the utmost care and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations."

Mothership has reached out to the GrabFood rider for comment.

All images and gifs via @james_sg88/TikTok

S'pore teens sell handmade crocheted items to raise funds for cancer survivors

It began as a way to keep busy during the holidays.

June 09, 2023, 10:32 AM

S$1 to RM3.44: S'pore dollar blasts to new record high against M'sia ringgit

Another high.

June 09, 2023, 01:48 AM

Illegally hawking satay man among 43 people investigated following Geylang police raids

The multi-agency raid was aimed at illegal gambling, vice activities, sale of illegal sexual drugs, and illegal street hawking.

June 09, 2023, 01:09 AM

Tharman's Meet-the-People session duties to be covered by Jurong GRC Shawn Huang

Tharman said that he believes residents will be served very well by the MPs in Jurong.

June 08, 2023, 07:49 PM

Tharman on PE: Race is an issue everywhere but he has had 'strong support' from community

"It has not been an issue for me in Jurong."

June 08, 2023, 07:32 PM

Tharman on why he's running for President, if he did not want to be PM: 'I never liked being centre forward'

Drawing on his experience playing field sports.

June 08, 2023, 07:27 PM

Mixue mascot meets new alien friend at Merlion Park

Alien friend might have something to do with Coldplay.

June 08, 2023, 06:52 PM

Tharman is 'making no assumptions' about his chances in 2023 Presidential Election

"I've never made assumptions in all the elections I've taken part in," he said.

June 08, 2023, 06:32 PM

Man, 22, allegedly used karambit knife to rob boy, 14, at Bukit Batok Central, arrested in 1 hour

The man was arrested within an hour.

June 08, 2023, 06:02 PM

'Spy x Family' café coming to S'pore on Jun. 12, has official merchandise & limited edition souvenirs

There's pasta with peanuts for Anya.

June 08, 2023, 05:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.