MOS Burger staff slams items in Toa Payoh outlet after elderly co-worker gets GrabFood order wrong

A MOS Burger employee was seen visibly losing his temper after a co-worker mixed up two orders.

When a GrabFood rider entered the MOS Burger outlet at Toa Payoh HDB Hub, he realised that the order ready for collection for him was incorrect.

In a TikTok video uploaded by the rider on Jun. 6, the body camera worn by him caught the following scene.

Employee lost his cool

The staff handing out the orders appeared to be an elderly man.

When the rider informed the staff of the mistake, a younger worker was seen pointing to his elderly colleague and saying, "Uncle gave the order to the wrong person."

The GrabFood rider amicably assured the staff that it was okay, just as long as they checked and gave him the correct order.

Heading into the kitchen, the younger worker appeared agitated as he prepared a replacement order.

He apparently then slammed the kitchen counter loudly.

The staff didn't cease his outward show of displeasure, as he continued to storm around and handle things roughly as if venting his frustration.

"Hey, tell him to relax and take it slow," the GrabFood rider told the elderly worker uneasily.

The elderly MOS staff lingered outside the kitchen, as if trying to avoid his angry colleague inside.

A while later, the enraged worker emerged from the kitchen and swiped some things off the table behind the front counter, storming back after causing the items to clatter to the ground.

Disturbed customers in the store

Although there weren't many customers in the store at that time, the commotion turned heads: Those sitting near the counter were apparently aware of what was happening.

"It's okay," the rider told a diner sitting by the counter, "I have a camera. I'm recording everything."

He asked her, "You still can eat meh?"

At this point, he was interrupted by the staff who was displeased, who then apparently said something unintelligible.

"I mean you shouldn't be eating here. The staff is not in a good mood now," the rider continued.

He also warned entering customers that they should leave.

MOS Burger launched internal investigation, provided support to affected staff

MOS Burger issued a statement, as reported by Stomp:

"We are aware of this incident and take this matter very seriously. Our organisation prioritises a safe and respectful work environment for all employees. We deeply regret any distress caused by this incident. It is unacceptable for our staff to behave in such a manner, and we are deeply concerned about the well-being of the affected staff member. Upon learning of the incident, we immediately launched an internal investigation to gather all the necessary facts and evidence. We have provided support to the affected staff and are committed to take appropriate action based on the investigation’s findings. Additionally, we are implementing new measures and training programs to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. To protect the privacy and confidentiality of the individuals involved, we cannot disclose specific details of the incident or the individuals affected. However, rest assured that we are committed to handling this matter with the utmost care and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations."

Mothership has reached out to the GrabFood rider for comment.

All images and gifs via @james_sg88/TikTok