Police arrest man, 29, for allegedly molesting woman, 35, along Lor 18 Geylang at 1:25am

The police have arrested a 29-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty.

On June 8, at about 1:25am, the police were alerted to an incident where a woman was purportedly molested by an unknown man in the vicinity of Lorong 18 Geylang.

According to court documents, the suspect is a Vietnamese national.

The incident allegedly took place outside Budget One Hotel.

He is charged with using criminal force on a 35-year-old woman by grabbing her breast over her clothing.

Officers from Bedok Police Division located the suspected culprit and arrested him along Lorong 16 Geylang within two hours of the report through ground enquiries, and with the aid of images from police cameras.

The man was charged in court on June 9 with the offence of outrage of modesty.

The offence carries a jail term of up to three years, or a fine, or caning, or any combination of such punishments.

The police said they have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who threaten the personal safety of the community.

Offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law, the police added.

The police also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and, if they witness an incident of outrage of modesty, or are aware of someone being a victim of outrage of modesty, to report the matter to the police immediately.

