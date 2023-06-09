Back

Police arrest man, 29, for allegedly molesting woman, 35, along Lor 18 Geylang at 1:25am

Arrested within two hours.

Belmont Lay | June 09, 2023, 07:03 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The police have arrested a 29-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty.

On June 8, at about 1:25am, the police were alerted to an incident where a woman was purportedly molested by an unknown man in the vicinity of Lorong 18 Geylang.

According to court documents, the suspect is a Vietnamese national.

The incident allegedly took place outside Budget One Hotel.

He is charged with using criminal force on a 35-year-old woman by grabbing her breast over her clothing.

Officers from Bedok Police Division located the suspected culprit and arrested him along Lorong 16 Geylang within two hours of the report through ground enquiries, and with the aid of images from police cameras.

The man was charged in court on June 9 with the offence of outrage of modesty.

The offence carries a jail term of up to three years, or a fine, or caning, or any combination of such punishments.

The police said they have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who threaten the personal safety of the community.

Offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law, the police added.

The police also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and, if they witness an incident of outrage of modesty, or are aware of someone being a victim of outrage of modesty, to report the matter to the police immediately.

Top photo via Google Maps

'I'd rather not marry!': Married S’porean woman exclaims when asked the preferred nationality of husband

She commented that Singaporean husbands don’t help with chores.

June 09, 2023, 06:47 PM

TikTok takes down video of Jocelyn Chia's MH370 joke

TikTok does not tolerate content involving "hate speech" or "hateful behaviour".

June 09, 2023, 06:02 PM

S'pore housewife orders S$2 dim sum deals on Instagram, finds bank credit limit raised to S$200,000

Police investigations are ongoing.

June 09, 2023, 05:44 PM

Chfpibs & Kslth brand in China supposedly founded by 2 Italian sisters in Italy, storefront looks familiar though

The sisters' names are Chfpibs Ricci and Kslth Ricci.

June 09, 2023, 04:34 PM

Here's what the Hougang MRT station on Cross Island Line is expected to look like

Very big.

June 09, 2023, 03:21 PM

Alexandra HDB resident wakes up to find S$30 white Adidas slippers become black pirated ones

Adidas? More like adios.

June 09, 2023, 03:01 PM

3 S'poreans injured in Taiwan after vehicle driving against traffic collided with their van

Two Singaporeans sustained minor injuries.

June 09, 2023, 02:13 PM

100 years of Warner Bros.: Giant Looney Tunes inflatable playground at Suntec City

Ain’t no celebration like an anniversary celebration.

June 09, 2023, 01:58 PM

Sambar deer fawn in S'pore dies after being stranded in canal for days

It was found far from the Sambar deer home range.

June 09, 2023, 01:56 PM

Ex-US president Donald Trump indicted on federal criminal charges over classified documents case

11,000 government records were found in Trump's Florida estate last August.

June 09, 2023, 12:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.