Wife of S'pore climber who went missing on Mount Everest pays tribute to husband's passion for nature

Sushma Soma also celebrated the fact that her husband was successful in reaching the summit of Mount Everest.

Matthias Ang | June 11, 2023, 05:28 PM

The wife of 39-year-old Shrinivas Sainis, Sushma Soma, has penned a tribute to her husband and his love of nature on Instagram.

Shrinivas went missing after he reached the summit of Mount Everest in May 2023. Search and rescue teams were unable to locate him.

Showed the natural side of Singapore to his wife

In a post put up on Jun. 11, Soma said that her husband had opened her eyes to how Singapore was "more than just a glitzy concrete jungle" with rainforests and waterways hidden in plain sight.

She added that every weekend, Shrinivas would leave home at 7am while carrying a backpack weighing 15kg to 20kg to trek around places such as Macritchie Reservoir, Bukit Timah Hill, the Rail Corridor and Treetop Walk, among other locations.

Soma added that she tried revisiting some of the trails this week with some of her "favourite people".

Soma also recalled a moment while she was staging a musical production in which her husband said that she was climbing Olympus Mons, while he was climbing Mount Everest.

She noted that she had asked him, "Wait what, why wouldn't you say I'm also climbing my own Everest?"

In response, her husband told her to look up Olympus Mons, upon which she discovered that it is the largest mountain and volcano in the solar system, located on Mars.

Olympus Mons is three times the height of Mount Everest.

"Ah, he had his way of celebrating (and annoying) me. Indirectly. Wholly. All while educating me on a random fact," she wrote.

Celebrated the fact that he did reach the summit

Soma concluded her post by highlighting that Shrinivas was indeed successful in reaching the summit — a fact that she was not able to celebrate in light of the events over the past three weeks.

She said:

"I mean, what an incredible feat he achieved! What a CHAMPION. The tallest point in Singapore on Bukit Timah hill is just a tiny speck next to where he stood, but it's pregnant with all his memories for me.

Shri, this one's for you. There will never be another you."

Here is the full post:

この投稿をInstagramで見る

 

Sushma Soma(@sushmasaurus)がシェアした投稿

