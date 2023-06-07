Former US Vice President Mike Pence, 2 other Republicans announce 2024 presidential runs

This week, the U.S. saw three high-profile Republicans officially launch their campaigns for the 2024 Presidential Election, including former Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence, who has filed the paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, has long been expected to announce his candidacy, putting him directly at odds with his former boss, Donald Trump.

The relationship between the two is reported to have soured after the Jan 6 incident, which saw pro-Trump protesters storm the U.S. Capitol building in the wake of the hotly contested 2020 elections.

Pence and his family, who were there at the time, could have come under threat as some members of the mob were yelling "Hang Mike Pence".

Before serving as Vice President in the Trump Administration, Pence was a member of the House of Representatives and later on became Governor of the state of Indiana.

As Vice President, Pence notably led the White House Coronavirus Task Force, overseeing the U.S.’s pandemic efforts.

In a Nov. 2022 interview, Pence said he was "angered" by Trump's "reckless" actions on Jan. 6, 2021 and that the former president had endangered him and his family.

It remains to be seen if Pence will continue criticising Trump on the campaign trail, or if he will refrain from such attacks considering the high level of support Trump enjoys among Republican voters.

Two governors

The other two candidates are both current or former governors.

Governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum, announced his intention to run for President in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

The other hopeful is Chris Christie, former Governor of New Jersey.

Christie, like Pence, once had close ties with Donald Trump, but has since distanced himself from the former president after the Jan. 6 incident.

I’m the only candidate who can take on Donald Trump and tell the truth. Every other Republican thinks they can tiptoe around him. I don’t tiptoe. Get me on the stage and get your popcorn ready: https://t.co/6bndZTT9OO — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) June 6, 2023

The three join a growing list of candidates challenging Trump for the Republican nomination, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

Top photos are from:(left) Burgum, (centre) Pence, (right) Christie