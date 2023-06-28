Back

Michelle Yeoh will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Congrats!

Keyla Supharta | June 28, 2023, 02:32 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh will be receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the class of 2024.

Carefully hand-picked

The news was announced on the Walk of Fame official website on Jun. 26 (California time).

The new group of entertainment professionals set to receive their stars were chosen among hundreds of nominations to the Walk of Fame committee and were ratified by the Hollywood Chamber's Board of Directors.

“The Selection Committee, which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world," Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel Ellen K said.

Michelle Yeoh received her star under the category of Motion Pictures alongside Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci, Chris Melendari, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Kevin Feige, and the late Chadwick Boseman.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Yeoh 楊紫瓊 (@michelleyeoh_official)

Best Actress

Earlier in March, the 60-year-old Malaysian-born actress was crowned Best Actress at the 95th Academy Awards for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All At Once".

This also marked the first time in Oscars' history that an Asian actress has won in this category.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

Read more:

Top image via @dior/Instagram and Wilawan/Google Maps.

Undercooked Quarter Pounder patties from 2 Yishun McDonald's outlets caused by wrong grill setting

SFA is investigating the most recent incident that occurred in June.

June 28, 2023, 02:03 PM

Minimalistic cafe near Outram Park has charging points & cakes named 'Claire' & 'Charles'

Digital nomads can work or chill here.

June 28, 2023, 01:54 PM

Boy, 14, falls ill & dies in US national park amid 48° C heat wave, stepfather dies in car accident while trying to get help

The boy’s brother, 21, tried carrying the unconscious boy back to the trailhead.

June 28, 2023, 01:53 PM

Girl turns back to help elderly woman cross Commonwealth Ave after traffic light turns green

Wholesome.

June 28, 2023, 01:27 PM

Driver, 55, dies after car skids & plunges into canal along PIE

Condolences.

June 28, 2023, 12:18 PM

China’s EU envoy does not object to Ukraine restoring its territorial integrity, including Crimea

Ukraine's President Zelensky has vowed to reclaim its territory up to its 1991 borders.

June 28, 2023, 12:12 PM

McDonald's S'pore launches new cocoa-nut pie

Cocoa? Nut? Coconut? Cocoa-nut?

June 28, 2023, 11:59 AM

Former S'pore Idol judge Ken Lim charged with insulting modesty of 3 other women, faces 6 charges in total

He will return to court on July 7.

June 28, 2023, 11:47 AM

Liang Seah Street at Bugis to remain car-free on weekend evenings until Oct. 1, 2023

It will be a pedestrian-only street from Fridays to Sundays, 7pm to 12am.

June 28, 2023, 11:19 AM

Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao to marry his manager of 16 years

A very sweet proposal.

June 28, 2023, 10:02 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.