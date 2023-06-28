Michelle Yeoh will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh will be receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the class of 2024.

Carefully hand-picked

The news was announced on the Walk of Fame official website on Jun. 26 (California time).

The new group of entertainment professionals set to receive their stars were chosen among hundreds of nominations to the Walk of Fame committee and were ratified by the Hollywood Chamber's Board of Directors.

“The Selection Committee, which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world," Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel Ellen K said.

Michelle Yeoh received her star under the category of Motion Pictures alongside Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci, Chris Melendari, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Kevin Feige, and the late Chadwick Boseman.

Best Actress

Earlier in March, the 60-year-old Malaysian-born actress was crowned Best Actress at the 95th Academy Awards for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All At Once".

This also marked the first time in Oscars' history that an Asian actress has won in this category.

Read more:

Top image via @dior/Instagram and Wilawan/Google Maps.