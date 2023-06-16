Merely Ice Cream to close Tampines & Bencoolen outlets

Merely Ice Cream will be closing its outlet at Our Tampines Hub this Sunday (Jun. 18) after it was outbid in a public tender to renew its lease, the homegrown brand announced in an Instagram post on Jun. 9.

The upcoming closure of its Tampines outlet means that the brand will no longer have any physical store locations in Singapore, as it had just announced in March 2023 that it would be closing its Bencoolen outlet — located in Sunshine Plaza — as well.

However, to date, Merely Ice Cream has yet to firm up the last day for its Bencoolen outlet.

While the brand did not disclose the reason behind the closure of its Bencoolen outlet in the announcement post, its owner, Tham Ying Wai, told The Straits Times that he made the difficult decision due to rising operation costs and decreased post-Covid-19 footfall.

Specifically, the costs for energy and ingredients have soared so much recently that Tham described them to be at "eye-watering" levels.

Remember the brand by bringing a tote bag home

Fans who are thinking of heading down to try Merely Ice Cream for one last time can also manifest their love for the brand by purchasing a limited edition tote bag, which will come in two sizes.

The small one, according to the brand, is made suitable for kids.

Sold at S$25 each regardless of size, the bag features an illustration of Socks, a stray cat who used to ask for food in front of Merely Ice Cream's Bencoolen outlet before Tham gave her a forever home.

Alternatively, you can also get a small tote bag for free if you buy four pints of ice cream from the brand's online store or its Bencoolen outlet.

Details of the outlets

Bencoolen outlet

Address: 91 Bencoolen Street, Sunshine Plaza #01-13

Opening hours: 12pm to 10pm, Monday to Thursday

12pm to 10:30pm, Friday and Saturday

Closed on Sundays

Tampines outlet (takeaway only)

Address: 1 Tampines Walk, Our Tampines Hub, #B1-52

Opening hours: 12:30pm to 9:30pm, Monday to Thursday

12:30pm to 10pm, Friday to Sunday

