Back

McDonald's MRT ad calls out NSL, EWL stations with no outlets nearby

Mcnopoly.

Julia Yee | June 19, 2023, 07:55 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you think 16 Don Don Donki outlets is too much, McDonald's is about to put things into perspective for you.

The fast food chain put out a banner on MRT trains depicting which stops have a McDonald's set up nearby, like some map the Targaryens would use to mark the land they've conquered.

@cheekytokzCome on Mcdonalds, complete the set. OCD and cannot stand the white spots!♬ Epic Music(842228) - Pavel

This ad promoted the new Breakfast Bagel, asking passengers to "bounce out" the next stop for a taste.

Image via @cheekytokz/TikTok.

But it can also be used to highlight MRT stations that have no Macs nearby.

Stations not part of the Macs empire

Judging from the red and green routes featured on the ad, it seems that the ad targeted stations along the North-South Line (NSL) and East-West Line (EWL).

Stations within reach of a McDonald's outlet, like Bedok and Novena, were crowned with the golden "M".

"M"s dominated the map.

GIf via @cheekytokz/TikTok

"Better network coverage than SingTel and StarHub," joked TikTok user @cheekytokz, who posted the video of the ad.

Here's a full list of stations yet to be conquered.

  • Tanah Merah

  • Kembangan

  • Eunos

  • Newton

  • Marina Bay

  • Marina South Pier

  • Yio Chu Kang

  • Kranji

  • Redhill

  • Queenstown

  • Chinese Gardens

  • Gul Circle

  • Tuas Crescent

  • Tuas West Road

  • Tuas Link

But it's probably only a matter of time.

    Top images via @cheekytokz/TikTok and McDonaldsCorp/Flickr

    Coldplay becomes 1st act to sell out 6 shows at S’pore National Stadium

    Amazing.

    June 20, 2023, 12:49 PM

    'Glaring' floodlights installed at Redhill HDB carpark affect residents' rest at night

    Affected residents questioned the need for the floodlight given that the top floor of the carpark is largely empty.

    June 20, 2023, 12:40 PM

    Asean visitors retain visa-free travel to Indonesia, suspended for 159 other countries

    92 countries can still apply for visas on arrival though.

    June 20, 2023, 12:39 PM

    Xi meets Blinken, says US-China ties impact ‘future & destiny of humanity’

    Significant US-China exchange.

    June 20, 2023, 12:22 PM

    S'pore refutes Climate Action Tracker's claims of providing more subsidies to fossil fuels than renewables

    NCCS said that Singapore does not subsidise fossil fuel extraction, exploration or consumption.

    June 20, 2023, 12:02 PM

    Tanglin Curry Puff founder threatens to cut ties with elder son, accuses him of claiming credit for Michelin's recommendation

    The elder son accused his father of playing favourites.

    June 20, 2023, 11:48 AM

    I experienced what it’s like to be an influencer with my mum for an afternoon. The perks are real.

    Thanks to Braun for this opportunity.

    June 20, 2023, 11:45 AM

    S'pore elderly couple loses S$1,200 cash after air-con servicing session, technician confesses to theft

    The company has fired the culprit and refunded S$100 to the family.

    June 20, 2023, 11:25 AM

    People selling Coldplay ticket queue spots on Carousell for up to S$50

    All for Coldplay.

    June 20, 2023, 11:09 AM

    FairPrice, Cold Storage & Giant will rely on honour system for 5¢ plastic bag charge

    Don't cheat the system hor.

    June 20, 2023, 10:44 AM

    About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

    Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.