McDonald's MRT ad calls out NSL, EWL stations with no outlets nearby

If you think 16 Don Don Donki outlets is too much, McDonald's is about to put things into perspective for you.

The fast food chain put out a banner on MRT trains depicting which stops have a McDonald's set up nearby, like some map the Targaryens would use to mark the land they've conquered.

This ad promoted the new Breakfast Bagel, asking passengers to "bounce out" the next stop for a taste.

But it can also be used to highlight MRT stations that have no Macs nearby.

Stations not part of the Macs empire

Judging from the red and green routes featured on the ad, it seems that the ad targeted stations along the North-South Line (NSL) and East-West Line (EWL).

Stations within reach of a McDonald's outlet, like Bedok and Novena, were crowned with the golden "M".

"M"s dominated the map.

"Better network coverage than SingTel and StarHub," joked TikTok user @cheekytokz, who posted the video of the ad.

Here's a full list of stations yet to be conquered.

Tanah Merah

Kembangan

Eunos

Newton

Marina Bay

Marina South Pier

Yio Chu Kang

Kranji

Redhill

Queenstown

Chinese Gardens

Gul Circle

Tuas Crescent

Tuas West Road

Tuas Link

But it's probably only a matter of time.

Top images via @cheekytokz/TikTok and McDonaldsCorp/Flickr