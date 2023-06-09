Back

'I'd rather not marry!': Married S’porean woman exclaims when asked the preferred nationality of husband

She commented that Singaporean husbands don’t help with chores.

Kerr Puay Hian | June 09, 2023, 06:47 PM

Events

A Taiwanese TikToker decided it was a good idea to come to Singapore to ask local women here about their thoughts on having a Singaporean husband.

To mine for content, he stopped and interviewed a middle-aged-looking women beside a newspaper stand outside Chinatown People’s Park Complex.

The conversation that transpired has since won the hearts of many people on TikTok.

In the 15-second clip uploaded by @lisijie37 on Jun. 9, 2023, the interviewer first confirmed that his interviewee is a Singaporean.

@lisijie37 大徹大悟的阿姨哈哈哈哈 對已婚女人來講：如果還有如果還有一次機會肯定不會再婚😂😂😂##婚姻 ♬ 原聲 - 李思婕

He asked her, “Do you think Singaporean guys are good?”

Visibly frowning and shaking her head, the woman replied: “I don’t dare to say it now.”

She wanted to explain herself but got cut off by the interviewer, who proceeded to ask her if she married a Singaporean man.

She confirmed by nodding her head.

The video was then edited to fast forward to a part where she looked away from the interviewer as if searching for the correct words to use, before saying matter-of-factly: “Singaporean husbands don’t help women do housework.”

The interviewer then followed up with the question of which country’s men she would prefer to marry if she got to choose again.

Wide-eyed, she answered: “I'd rather not marry!”

She then stormed off while gesticulating with her hands that that was her final mic drop answer.

The video garnered over 400,000 views, 20,000 likes and 800 comments within 15 hours of going up onto the platform.

Many commenters expressed their appreciation for the woman for “saying what every married woman secretly wants to say”, and many others said they thought her honesty was “cute”, and she was “cool”.

While both men and women tried to speak up for the many Singaporean husbands out there, their voices were bit a drop in the ocean.

Let’s just say:

All images via TikTok @lisijie37

