Back

Mark Lee reprising drag queen role in sequel to movie 'Number 1'

The role earned him a Best Actor nomination at the Golden Horse Awards in 2020.

Lee Wei Lin | June 06, 2023, 09:16 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Mark Lee will be reprising his role as a retrenched salaryman turned drag queen in the sequel of local movie "Number 1".

He was nominated for Best Actor in the 2020 Golden Horse Awards for this role.

In a Jun. 6 Instagram post, Lee posted a snap of what looks to be the script to the sequel to "Number 1".

He wrote: "I've been waiting for a long time. I just got hold of it, and it's still hot off the press."

The name of local director Ong Kuo Sin, who also worked on "Number 1", can be seen in Lee's photo.

Mothership reached out to film production company mm2 Entertainment, who confirmed that Lee will be the lead in the upcoming movie.

They added that other details, including the names of cast members, along with the release date, will be announced at a later date.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from mm2 Entertainment

Jokowi to visit S'pore on Jun. 7, will meet PM Lee & speak at sustainability event

He will be hosted to lunch by PM Lee and his wife, Ho Ching.

June 06, 2023, 08:08 PM

Mother-son pair, aged 57 & 22, arrested after throwing 7 flower pots & 4 knives down Sembawang HDB block

The 30-year-old female police officer sustained minor injuries.

June 06, 2023, 07:07 PM

Water seeps into 1st floor of Woodleigh Mall during Sunday heavy rain, 20 cleaners & store staff clean up water

Wet.

June 06, 2023, 06:47 PM

S'pore will probably see greater reliance on natural gas while alternative fuels are sought: Grace Fu

Alternatives are as yet commercially unviable, although R&D efforts are ongoing.

June 06, 2023, 05:51 PM

Plagued by acne problems since sec school, here’s how this S’porean overcame struggles & regained confidence

Do you know anyone who is battling acne?

June 06, 2023, 05:32 PM

Johor chief minister aims to solve Causeway congestion problem by 2023

He said the problem has been going on for far too long.

June 06, 2023, 05:18 PM

Chris Hemsworth meets & shakes hands with S'porean screen legend Aaron Aziz at 'Extraction 2' premiere

An honour for the Australian actor.

June 06, 2023, 04:58 PM

Timbre’s new halal-certified pizza outlets offer Roasted Duck Pizza, pastas & DIY Sausage Rolls

Nice.

June 06, 2023, 04:41 PM

M'sian motorcyclist, 18, dies in fatal crash while supposedly performing motorcycle stunt

The motorcyclist failed to decelerate and collided with a car coming from an opposite direction.

June 06, 2023, 04:36 PM

3 members of public help police arrest man, 40, at Yishun Ave 9

The man was lying on the ground before this.

June 06, 2023, 04:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.