Mark Lee reprising drag queen role in sequel to movie 'Number 1'

Mark Lee will be reprising his role as a retrenched salaryman turned drag queen in the sequel of local movie "Number 1".

He was nominated for Best Actor in the 2020 Golden Horse Awards for this role.

In a Jun. 6 Instagram post, Lee posted a snap of what looks to be the script to the sequel to "Number 1".

He wrote: "I've been waiting for a long time. I just got hold of it, and it's still hot off the press."

The name of local director Ong Kuo Sin, who also worked on "Number 1", can be seen in Lee's photo.

Mothership reached out to film production company mm2 Entertainment, who confirmed that Lee will be the lead in the upcoming movie.

They added that other details, including the names of cast members, along with the release date, will be announced at a later date.

Top photos from mm2 Entertainment