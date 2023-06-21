Back

S'porean man, 49, fined for throwing firecracker at kids in Jurong West playground

He claimed it was a "joke". Police camera footage caught him returning home smiling.

Syahindah Ishak | June 21, 2023, 07:04 PM

A 49-year-old Singaporean man, Ramdan Bujan, was fined S$3,500 on Monday (Jun. 19) for throwing a firecracker at three children playing at a playground in Jurong West.

The firecracker went off with a loud explosion, scaring the children, who ran off and looked for an adult passerby for help.

The children are aged between nine and 10.

What happened

According to court documents seen by Mothership, the incident happened on Jul. 28, 2022, at an HDB block in Jurong West, where Ramdan lived.

The children were playing at the block's playground.

One of the children spotted Ramdan behaving suspiciously in the common corridor along the block and decided to watch him.

He then saw Ramdan walking to a nearby lift lobby. He hid there before throwing a spherical object towards the children.

The item, which was on fire, emitted smoke and exploded loudly soon after, scaring the children, who immediately ran away.

One of the children approached an adult passerby for help.

The police were called, and officers were subsequently dispatched to the location.

Two of the children described what happened to the police when they arrived. Based on their description, police officers located Ramdan at his home.

Claimed he did it as a "joke"

Ramdan initially denied having thrown anything, but later admitted to throwing a firecracker at the children despite knowing it was illegal.

He claimed that he threw it as a "joke".

Police camera footage had captured Ramdan leaving his home carrying the firecracker in his hand. A while later, the children were seen running towards the block.

Ramdan was then seen walking back to his home while smiling.

Defence lawyer argued that the firecracker was small

Ramdan pleaded guilty to one count of discharging fireworks. Another charge of rashly endangering the personal safety of others was taken into consideration.

According to The Straits Times, Ramdan's lawyer asked for a lower fine as he claimed that Ramdan's financial situation was in dire straits.

The lawyer said that Ramdan is the sole breadwinner of his family and helps with his elderly mother's medical expenses.

He argued that the firecracker Ramdan used was "a small one" or like a "cili padi" (bird's eye chilli in Malay) and that no one was hurt from the incident.

He highlighted that Ramdan was a first-time offender and regretted his foolish actions.

