S'porean man, 28, infatuated with officer he met in prison, stalks her for 6 months after his release

A 28-year-old man stalked a prison officer for six months following his release from Changi Prison in June 2022.

Jee Chai Chai now faces another stint in prison after pleading guilty on Jun. 15, 2023, to the latest series of offences.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Jee took a romantic and sexual interest in the Senior Correctional Unit officer during his stay at the prison between 2020 and 2022 and had attempted to converse with her repeatedly.

The victim, who cannot be named due to a gag order protecting her identity, was not Jee's assigned rehabilitation officer and would instruct him to speak to his assigned officer instead.

However, he persisted and told other inmates and officers that he liked the victim.

Jee was subsequently transferred to another correctional unit for the officer's safety.

Court documents did not mention the reason for Jee's imprisonment.

Stalked the victim by DM-ing her on Facebook, waiting for her outside Changi Prison

Jee was released on Jun. 28, 2022, whereupon he proceeded to stalk the officer.

His actions included asking his assigned rehabilitation officer for the victim's phone number and sending a postcard addressed to her through Changi Prison’s mailing address, in which he requested that she initiate contact with him.

Jee also created four Facebook accounts with female profile pictures and names, posing as staff from the Singapore Prison Service.

He used these accounts to send direct messages to the victim over Facebook.

In addition, on five to 10 occasions between July and December 2022, Jee would sit outside the Changi Prison Visitor Centre bus stop hoping to meet the officer when she left work.

When he failed to meet the victim, he would ask other prison officers where she was and provide them with his phone number to be passed to her.

Jee would also comment on Facebook videos put up by the Singapore Prison Service, stating that he knew the victim and mentioning that she was a nice person.

Asked the police to reach out to the victim while being interviewed by them

The officer subsequently filed a police report on Dec. 18, 2022.

Jee was then interviewed by the police about the matter the next day, on Dec. 19, 2022.

During the interview, he requested the investigating officer to contact the victim on his behalf.

Despite warnings by the investigating officer to cease his attempts, Jee continued attempting to contact the victim by making multiple phone calls to the public hotlines of the police, Singapore Prison Service, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, and Singapore Civil Defence Force to ask for her phone number.

He didn't give up until he was arrested on May 5, 2023.

Masturbated naked in front of another woman

Court documents also revealed that Jee committed another offence by masturbating naked in front of another woman.

The woman's identity is also protected by a gag order.

At about 7.20am on May 2, 2023, Jee entered a female toilet at Block 21 along Kallang Avenue.

He then entered a cubicle, removed all of his clothes, and began watching pornography on his phone while masturbating.

The woman entered the toilet and went into another cubicle to change her attire.

Upon leaving her cubicle, she saw Jee standing in the open area of the toilet naked.

Jee then proceeded to masturbate himself while staring at the woman.

She ran out and sought help from a passing cleaner before filing a police report.

Pleaded guilty to harassment and committing an obscene act in public

Jee subsequently pleaded guilty to one charge of unlawful stalking, one charge of sexual exposure, and one charge of trespassing into a female toilet.

Three more charges of criminal trespass were also taken into consideration.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jul. 21, 2023.

For unlawful stalking, Jee faces a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to one year, or both.

As Jee committed the offences while on a remission order, he faces an additional jail term of up to the remaining period of his previous jail sentence.

A remission order sets out the conditions to be met when an inmate is released early for good behaviour.

As for sexual exposure, Jee also faces a jail term of up to one year, a fine, or both.

For criminal trespass, he faces a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.

