S'porean, 34, ran down Himalayan mountain to save climbing buddy with possibly-fatal altitude sickness

It is common for friends to lend each other a helping hand.

What's less common, however, is to save a friend's life.

That was what Alvin Chan Peng Siang, 34, had to do when his climbing buddy developed potentially-fatal altitude sickness while they were 5,400m above sea level on the shoulder of a Himalayan mountain.

Both are experienced mountaineers

Chan, currently a civil servant, has been climbing since 2014.

He first started climbing mountains when he joined the mountaineering club at the National University of Singapore.

According to Chan, his buddy, Tom* (not his real name), 35, was even more experienced. Between the two of them, they have a number of mountaineering expeditions under their belt.

In November 2022, at the university club's gathering, Tom mooted to him the idea of climbing Ama Dablam — a 6,812m-high mountain located in the same Himalayan valley in Nepal as Mount Everest.

According to the website of one expedition vendor, climbing Ama Dablam is described as "reserved" for climbers "who have built skills and experience in much more than simply high altitude walking".

It adds that successful climbers will have "solid" experience climbing on rock and ice, and are comfortable navigating technical terrain with packs on.

Compared to Everest, Ama Dablam stands on its own as a challenging climb.

The following month in December, Chan and Tom firmed up their plans and dove into preparation works.

To get himself ready to tackle the mountain slopes, Chan's training included stair-climbs with a backpack as heavy as 24kg.

This was the weekday lunchtime routine.

On weekends, he would typically get together with Tom at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and trek the different trails there.

Rocky start

By April 2023, the pair were ready. They set off for their climb on Apr. 29, flying to Nepal via New Delhi.

Right off the bat, things got a little rocky.

"So, what happened was our Singapore to Delhi flight got delayed. We only had less than an hour to make the transit flight," Chan recounted.

Fortunately, they arrived in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, that same evening, though there was no time to pause for rest.

The pair spent the remainder of the day meeting up with their local contact who helped arrange the expedition, and procuring last minute supplies before hitting the sack.

The next morning at 9am on Apr. 30, they flew to Lukla, a small town at around 2,860m above sea level.

Lukla serves as the gateway to the many Himalayan peaks, including Everest, which draw hundreds of aspiring mountaineers annually.

From there, the duo's plan was to catch a helicopter flight from Lukla to Pangboche, the nearest village to Ama Dablam.

However, the curveballs kept coming.

First, one of their bags got delayed and arrived only a day later.

When their bags did arrive on May 1, so did bad weather.

At this point, all they could do was wait for lady luck to be on their side and present them with good weather for their flight.

Despite the woes so far on the trip, Chan was still in high spirits.

"All these hiccups are kind of just part and parcel of adventures. Also, we expected it, so we had contingency days built into the itinerary," he pointed out.

Besides, the waiting time gave Chan time to unwind, read the heartfelt letters his wife had wrote for him, and journal.

Another mad rush and then, peace

On May 2, lady luck finally favoured Chan and Tom.

The duo were approached by the local flight coordinator and asked if they wanted to fly.

The pair agreed, and with that, the action abruptly resumed after two days of being sedentary.

"The staff went 'Quick. Your bags. Where's your friend? Where's your friend?' and the next thing we know we're running towards the helicopter," Chan recalled.

Within a couple of minutes, they were off the ground and up above the mountain valley flying towards Pangboche.

"As we went up towards Pangboche, the scenery changed. We went beyond the tree line and everywhere became white," Chan described.

Once the helicopter landed in Pangboche, they hurriedly unloaded their bags. The mad rush to get there fortunately gave way to a moment of tranquility as Chan and Tom took in the sights and fresh mountain air.

"The moment the helicopter took off, there was silence. So peaceful. The whole place was just quiet. There was no wind at that time. So, you just hear the silence. All of a sudden, after all the chaos, we're in touch with nature."

At this point, the pair were at 3,900m above sea level.

They had gone from around 1,400m to 3,900m in altitude within a matter of days.

At higher altitudes, air becomes less dense and there is less oxygen available with each breath drawn.

So to get their bodies used to the environment and ready to ascend even higher, the partners took things easy the following day to acclimatise.

"I was super enjoying the moment. I was so happy to be there. Like the mountains are so majestic, the night sky is so starry. Everything taken together was like 'oh, my god', super freaking amazing", Chan reminisced.

Heading to base camp

On May 4, Chan and Tom left civilisation behind and finally set off for what they came to do.

The plan was to tackle the challenge in parts. The climbers would gradually ascend the mountain over a few days, going from camp to camp at ever-higher altitudes until they reached the summit.

The first stop they arrived at was "base camp", located 4,530m above sea level.

The next day on May 5, the pair went on another hike to help their bodies physiologically adapt to the thinning air.

So far, so good. Other than some complaints of nausea by Tom, there was "nothing indicative of a serious condition".

First moment of danger

On May 6, the climbers left base camp to continue their ascent of the mountain at around 8:45am. Their next stop was "high camp", which was located around 5,400m above sea level.

For this expedition, Chan and Tom decided to carry their own supplies up the mountain instead of relying on porters.

This meant they were each carrying around 21.5kg worth of food and equipment as they tackled the mountain's slopes.

Placing one foot in front of the other, they slowly made their way up towards "high camp".

While Chan felt comfortable physically, Tom started exhibiting some signs which, retrospectively, warranted concern.

As they headed upwards, Tom's pace slowed down. He later told Chan to walk ahead and set up camp.

The distance between Chan and Tom eventually grew to a point where Chan could no longer see the other man.

"I thought it was just fatigue, but retrospectively, it was a sign that it was more than just that," Chan reflected.

At around 6:45pm, Chan found himself on his own trying to figure out where exactly to set up camp amidst a field of rock and snow.

"This is when it started getting scary, because the sun was setting. I had only a few minutes of daylight left. I cannot see my friend and so I was alone. I didn't have shelter," Chan recalled.

On his own, Chan struggled to set up the two-men tent they brought along.

Adding on to his woes, the designated campsite along the climbing route is actually off the main trail.

So if Chan has the wrong location, Tom might continue hiking past him, leaving Tom alone and without shelter for the night.

Chan explained that "high camp" was an intermediate checkpoint along the climbing route and was not frequently utilised by other climbers.

Then, just as bad weather rolled in, Chan discovered that his headlamp was not working.

"It became quite foggy, so I couldn't see very far either. It is a very isolating experience," Chan recalled, admitting that he felt panic.

For all the bumps the pair have experienced on their journey so far, this was the first time when Chan felt a "real sense of danger".

Eventually, he made the choice to leave his gear where he was and backtracked in an attempt to rendezvous with Tom.

To his relief, he did manage to find his friend, albeit in a "very tired" state.

Chan took Tom's backpack and the pair headed towards a spot that seemed good enough to set up camp.

They did so hastily, melted snow for water, and had food before resting for the night.

"Because of the events of the day, I didn't have any appetite. I think it was quite a big scare for me," Chan said.

Despite all that, Chan slept "super well", and woke up at around 8:30am the next day.

Things gone south

The next day on May 7, their plan was to continue climbing higher up the mountain towards their next camp.

But things started feeling amiss with Tom.

"[Tom] started waking up at about 9:30am. But when I talked to him, he will be in and out. Like, when I asked him 'How's your sleep?' he will reply 'Not bad', then fall asleep again."

This happened several times.

To melt snow for water, Chan needed a gas fuel canister for their portable stove, which was kept in Tom's backpack.

"It was like, close to 10am or something. I felt like we should have rested enough, so good enough to set off. Then, I asked him, 'where's the gas canister?' This is where it started getting weird. Like, he will just stare into blank space and slur something to himself. I'll ask him again, and he'll just slur like he's talking to himself or mumble some things that I couldn't really hear."

The conversation went back-and-forth, but got nowhere.

"He'll look at me and ask, 'what do you want?' and I'll repeat the question. He'll think very hard and go, 'the gas canister?' I'm just looking at him and waiting. After awhile, I'll ask him again and he'll look at me again and say, 'what do you want?'"

"I started getting the sense that I don't think he's just sleepy," Chan said.

Later, things got even more odd.

According to Chan, Tom started making nonsensical comments, talking about helicopters and planes or how he was grateful to have nasi lemak on the mountain.

Eventually, when Chan started to realise something might be seriously wrong, his "heart sank".

"I've never seen him like this," Chan commented.

Chan got Tom to track his fingers with his eyes from left to right, which Tom could do.

However, when Chan asked him to grab his index finger, his noticed that Tom's hands were shaking. He also grabbed the space beside Chan's finger instead, completely missing the mark.

Chan encouraged Tom to get up to hydrate and eat some food, but he struggled to sit up and complained of weakness.

When Chan tried to help, he found Tom's body to be limp.

When he did sit up, Chan had to prop him up with his leg.

While trying to eat, Tom would bring the food with his hands to his left cheek instead of into his mouth.

Yet, when Chan asked him if he was alright, Tom would reply with a resounding "okay".

Chan said:

"So after all this, to me, it was quite clear that there was something wrong. I told him that I'm making the call — we're not going higher up the mountain. I'm going to get you help, I'm going to get you rescue, because I think something is seriously wrong."

Ran for his life

Despite the resounding declaration to pull the plug on the ascent, Chan revealed that internally, he was filled with "uncertainty and ambiguity".

Chan instructed his friend to stay put in the tent, but he was unsure if his friend could understand him in his dazed state. He was afraid that his friend would wander out of the tent alone and into trouble.

Chan also doubted his own judgement, afraid that his friend was actually alright and that his decision to get help would lead to a waste of resources.

His greatest fear, however, was that he would be too late and his friend would succumb to his condition.

With all this running through his mind, Chan grabbed his bottle and his phone and sprinted down the mountain, the same route which took him 10 hours to cover just the day before.

In his stiff boots, Chan ran as fast as he could down snow and scree slopes.

The rush to get help was made more difficult by the thin air.

"I ran like crazy. And while running, I cried. You don't immediately realise the gravity of the situation. While I'm running, it hit me. This is serious, this is real life or death. Someone could die because I'm too slow."

Miraculously, Chan reached back down to base camp in a little over an hour later.

In between his gasps for air, he informed the Nepalese guides about what was happening to his friend and they sprang into action.

A helicopter was called in to help bring Tom down the mountain.

At that point, the adrenaline starting wearing off, and Chan himself began to feel faint. The doubts he had carried with him continued racing through his mind.

The helicopter whirled into base camp, picked up two guides and zipped up the mountain.

Everything happened "super quickly" and before he knew it, Chan was on the helicopter with Tom and they were on the way back down to Lukla to get medical attention.

Once they landed at the hospital in Lukla, Tom was put in a wheelchair and rushed into the hospital for treatment.

Made the right call

The doctors would confirm that Chan's climbing partner had come down with High-Altitude Cerebral Edema (HACE) — the swelling of the brain caused by the environmental conditions at high altitude.

Its symptoms are ataxia, fatigue and altered mental states. If left untreated, it can lead to coma or death within 24 hours.

"The doctor made the assessment and told me that it's a good call in getting the rescue quickly. HACE can be very serious, and it just so happens that the day that we were there, on May 7, the weather was quite bad. She said if it were delayed slightly longer, then it would have been far more serious."

After the dust settled and his partner was left in the care of the doctors, Chan phoned his wife from the hospital and sought comfort in talking to her.

"The first thing I thought of was definitely family," Chan recalled.

While Chan considered going back to finish the climb, he ultimately decided against it due to logistical constraints.

The pair also learned later that a major avalanche occurred on Ama Dablam on May 8, the day they were scheduled to reach a campsite higher up on the mountain.

A large chunk of a hanging glacier had broken off and roared down the mountain.

Considering where they would have been based on their itinerary, local guides shared that the pair would be safe.

However, the climbing route was affected significantly.

Gratitude

Now, reflecting on the expedition in the safety and comfort of his flat, Chan condenses how he felt about the experience from the expedition into one word: "Thankful".

The whole experience was "very intense", Chan said.

He was thankful that he had the support of his family, that he found the strength to run down the mountain fast enough and that he had made the right call.

Ultimately, he was thankful that he managed to get help for his buddy in time and his friend was alright.

"I am proud to have saved a friend's life," Chan said.

Similarly, Tom shared his gratitude for what Chan and the local guides did on social media.

Mothership reached out to Tom, who declined to be interviewed.

There are lessons to be learned too. For example, Chan shared that he would allow more days for acclimatisation, and ensure they have communications equipment with them in the future.

At the end of it all, would Chan go climbing mountains again?

"I am not ready to give up a passion because of something that happened. Health, safety and life are most important because we are accountable to our loved ones. But at the same time, it's just a personal philosophy that I do not want my decisions to be driven by fear. I want my decisions to be driven by my hopes, my aspirations, and my dreams. So this wouldn't make me give up climbing, but it will make me a lot more careful."

Top image courtesy of Alvin Chan