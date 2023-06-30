S'pore man, 32, used power bank camera to film sex with 76 women, found with 391 porn videos

Using a power bank equipped with a hidden camera, a man secretly filmed his sexual encounters with 76 women from 2017 onwards.

Johan Wijaya's behaviour only came to light after five years, when one of his victims reported him to the police in 2022.

Met women on dating apps

According to court documents, Johan, a Singapore Permanent Resident who is originally from Indonesia, was subsequently found with a total of 391 pornographic videos on his laptop and hard drive.

336 of the videos were voyeuristic in nature.

Johan admitted that the videos showed him having sex with various women who did not consent to the filming nor were aware that he was recording them.

He got acquainted with these women on dating applications, where he asked if they are open to a casual relationship.

He would make a sexual proposition when he meets them, and if they agree, he would arrange for them to have sex at his house or budget hotels.

Power bank had hidden camera

There, he would set up his power bank, with the camera switched on and facing the bed, when his victims were showering or using the toilet.

He bought the power bank in 2017 to record his sexual escapades. The power bank did not emit light when it was recording.

He used his phone or wallet to conceal the power bank on some of these occasions.

The videos were recorded in 20-minute segments until Johan switched the camera off, when the sex had finished and the victims were showering or using the toilet.

Johan saved the videos in his laptop or hard drive, where they were each labelled with the victim's name and the date they had sex with him, and revisited them.

Victim made police report

Court documents listed five victims, aged between mid-twenties to early thirties, and all of them cannot be named due to a gag order.

Johan got acquainted with one of the victims on Jan. 6, 2021 and had sex with her five days later on Jan. 11.

They had sex a total of five times, all of which were recorded on 16 video clips.

The victim, who is in her mid-twenties, reported Johan to the police on Sep. 29, 2022 for taking a video of her with his mobile phone separately.

Court documents did not state how she realised this.

She only became aware that Johan had been recording her with his power bank after the report.

Pleaded guilty

Johan was handed 16 charges for intentionally and repeatedly recording his victims having sex with him without their consent.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to the charges related to the five victims on Jun. 27, 2023.

The prosecutor sought a total sentence of nine to 12 month's jail.

Sentenced to jail

The prosecutor claimed that Johan's recordings of his victims having sex, which is "undoubtedly the most private act", caused a high degree of invasion to their privacy.

The invasion of privacy was repeated when Johan revisited the recordings, and escalated when he filmed them multiple times.

That said, the prosecutor was of the view that the victims suffered low to moderate harm as Johan did not disseminate the recordings.

He added that Johan displayed "moderate" culpability when recording his victims.

He had a consistent modus operandi, "specifically procured sophisticated equipment" to film his victims, and displayed persistence, filming his victims multiple times, all whilst knowing that they had not consented.

Johan was sentenced to eight months' jail on Jun. 27 with immediate effect.

Top image from Canva