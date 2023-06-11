Back

Man finds SIM card tray pin in sauce while eating chili crab at Joo Koon restaurant

The restaurant was unable to find the cause of the incident.

Matthias Ang | June 11, 2023, 09:35 PM

A man reportedly found a SIM card tray pin in his food while he was eating chili crab with his mother in Joo Koon.

According to Shin Min Daily Newsthe incident happened on Mother's Day, May 14, when Zhang (transliteration), 40, took his 71-year-old mother to Uncle Leong Signatures restaurant to celebrate the occasion.

Found the needle while eating halfway

Zhang added that he had bought one of the restaurants' gift vouchers online in advance in order to make use of the buy-one-get-one-chili-crab-free offer.

Halfway through his meal with his mother, Zhang said he had scooped up some sauce which he was about to consume when he realised a SIM card tray pin was floating in it.

Zhang described the moment as a shock and said he thought it was a mistake on the part of the restaurant.

He added that although the restaurant changed the plate of chili crab, he lost his appetite and decided to take away the food instead.

Zhang was quoted as saying:

"If it had been a stapler bullet, perhaps it might have fallen into the food when the packaging was opened. But it is really strange that it is a SIM card tray pin which fell into the food instead."

He speculated that the situation could have been caused by the restaurant's staff changing SIM cards while in the kitchen.

Zhang added:

"If I hadn't been paying attention, or my mother had swallowed this 2cm long needle, I'm afraid we might have had to go to the hospital or even have an operation get it removed."

The restaurant also offered him a discount of S$20 over the incident, Zhang said, but he turned it down.

He explained that his voucher had paid for the crab set meal which came up to S$88. In addition, he also paid an additional S$29 for other food items.

Zhang added that he had since reported the incident to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Chef: Pin might have fallen into the crab during transportation or it was already inside

In response to Zhang's claims, the restaurant's chef said that the pin could either have fallen into the crab during transportation or it was already within the animal.

Zhang added that the chef also told him that they have safety regulations in place during the process of food preparation.

In voicing his doubts about the chef's reply, Zhang said if the process had been done well, the pin would have been detected and it might not have ended up on the dinner table.

He also highlighted that the pin was found in the sauce and not the crab.

"The chef said it was an accident, but the consequences of this accident could have been serious," he said.

Restaurant manager issues apology, restaurant does not allow staff to use phone during working hours

The restaurant manager subsequently issued an apology to Zhang over the incident and reiterated its accidental nature.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the manager, Sun Yong Hua (transliteration), said that he had checked with the kitchen staff after receiving Zhang's feedback and found that none of them had been using a phone on the day of the incident.

Sun also said that the restaurant has "strict rules" about banning staff from using their phones during working hours, let alone taking out a pin.

Sun added that he could not find the cause of how the pin ended up in the sauce however, despite asking the rest of the restaurant's staff and checking its surveillance system.

The manager acknowledged that even though the matter was an accident, the restaurant was indeed negligent in checking and would be more careful in future.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News

