Car smashes against lamp post in Yishun, driver arrested for driving without licence

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for driving without a licence, who caused an accident in Yishun on Monday (Jun. 5) night.

The man had also driven the car without the car owner's consent.

Car smashed against lamp post

Pictures of the accident were posted on Facebook by Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road.

In the pictures, a white car is seen smashed against a lamp post, with its boot wide open at the back.

Several police officers can be seen near the car.

Here's the full Facebook post:

Investigations ongoing

In response to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a van at about 7:30pm on Jun. 5, 2023.

The accident happened along Yishun Avenue 6 towards Yishun Avenue 1.

The 31-year-old male driver was arrested for driving without a licence and driving without the owner's consent.

Police added that a 32-year-old male van driver is assisting with investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top images via Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road on Facebook.