Man, 45, allegedly snatched gold chain from woman, 76, in Lavender, caught near Woodlands Checkpoint

A 45-year-old Malaysian man was charged in court on Jun. 24, 2023, for allegedly snatching a gold chain with a pendant from a 76-year-old woman at an HDB estate in Lavender on the evening of Jun. 20, 2023.

According to charge sheets, the incident happened at the void deck of Block 815 Jellicoe Road on Tuesday at around 8:47pm.

In a joint statement issued by the Singapore Police Force and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Friday, the authorities said preliminary investigations revealed that the man had identified the vulnerable victim and tried to strike up a conversation with her before allegedly snatching her gold chain.

At the time, she was wearing the gold chain, which was valued at approximately S$1,000, around her neck.

The man subsequently fled the scene, and no injuries were reported.

Man arrested & charged

Through ground enquiries and close coordination with the Police Operations Command Centre and ICA, officers from the Central Police Division and ICA established the man's identity and whereabouts in under 2.5 hours after reviewing relevant CCTV footage and shared resources.

The man was subsequently arrested along Woodlands Crossing near the checkpoint.

He faces a charge of using criminal force to commit theft of property carried by a person.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of not less than one year and not more than seven years and shall also be liable for caning.

At the end of the statement, the police and ICA emphasised that authorities will spare no effort to arrest those who commit violent crimes.

They also reminded members of the public to remain calm, take note of the physical appearance, as well as distinctive features of the perpetrator, and alert the police as soon as possible when confronted with a snatch theft.

