Construction worker in S'pore jailed & fined after biting off another man's earlobe

The victim suffered permanent disfiguration of his head.

Syahindah Ishak | June 26, 2023, 06:02 PM

A 37-year-old Indian national was on Monday (Jun. 26) sentenced to five months' jail for biting off a man's earlobe.

Manohar Sankar was also fined S$1,000 for hurling vulgarities at the victim.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of voluntarily causing grievous hurt and using abusive words.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Manohar was working as a construction worker at the time.

He resided at a workers apartment located at Upper Serangoon Road.

The victim, a 47-year-old Indian national, also lived at the same apartment.

Hurled vulgarities at the victim

On the night of May 19, 2020, Manohar was drinking alcohol at the apartment's rooftop. The victim was also there.

Some time that night, Manohar started hurling vulgarities at the victim.

The victim was distressed by this and told Manohar to stop scolding him.

Manohar then approached the victim, who was seated on a chair, from behind.

Got into a scuffle

He grabbed the victim's body from the back before biting his left ear.

The victim then stood up and tried to break free from Manohar's grip.

They both scuffled and fell down.

At this point, Manohar bit off the victim's left earlobe.

Manohar also injured his leg when he fell down during the scuffle.

They were both separated by other men, one of whom administered first aid to the victim.

Manohar remained lying on the ground because he was drunk.

Victim suffered a 2cm by 2cm tissue loss on left earlobe

The victim went to Sengkang General Hospital's Emergency Department the next day.

He was found to have suffered a 2cm by 2cm tissue loss on his left earlobe, resulting in a traumatic left ear laceration.

His ear wound was cleaned and dressed. He also underwent trimming and stitching of the ear laceration on May 22, 2020.

Although the victim's wounds have healed, he suffered permanent disfiguration of his head.

Top image by Mothership.

