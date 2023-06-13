Back

M'sian man stressed at work escapes to forest, calls for rescue after 6 days

The man had been on medication for schizophrenia.

Keyla Supharta | June 13, 2023, 10:19 AM

Events

A 41-year-old Malaysian man who decided to live in the forest due to escape pressures from work was rescued by the Malaysian fire department after six days as he was lost and hungry.

The man called the emergency line at 11:44pm on Friday (Jun. 9) and was rescued within three hours, Bernama reported.

Decides to live in the forest

The unnamed, rescued man allegedly decided to live in the forest due to the pressures he faced at work.

On Jun. 3, the man boarded a bus from Kuala Lumpur to Terminal Amanjaya.

He entered the forest through an electrical substation near the National Audit Department.

However, after six days in the forest, the man decided to call the emergency hotline with his mobile phone, as he found himself lost and hungry.

Rescued

The fire department received the call at 11:44pm on Jun. 9 and rushed to the location provided by the victim, Assistant Director of Perak Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said.

"The victim, wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans, was contactable by phone but had no access to the internet," he added.

The operation commander contacted the victim when they entered the forest. The victim then responded by saying he could hear the fire department personnel approaching.

The rescue team was able to find the victim at 2:46am. He was then handed over to the police.

According to the Ipoh District Police Chief ACP Yahaya Hassan, the victim had consulted a psychiatrist at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital last year and was under medication due to schizophrenia and experiencing hallucinations, but stopped taking the medication last January.

The victim's condition is currently stable, though his blood pressure was low as he had not eaten for about six days.

Top image via screenshot from Buletin TV3/YouTube.

