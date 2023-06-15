Back

M’sian uses makeup to cosplay Jocelyn Chia & lipsync to her gig

Abiding by free speech dictum.

Yen Zhi Yi | June 15, 2023, 04:13 PM

Events

Comedian Jocelyn Chia has been a hot topic recently, following her gig in the U.S. that caused overwhelming backlash.

In response, some have taken the opportunity to react to the saga.

This included Malaysian comedian Harith Iskander, who delivered a classy response to Chia’s reference to the missing MH370 flight.

Makeup transformation

Erwan Shah, 22, the founder of Malaysian beauty brand WNS Malbarian Cosmetics, also put his own twist on the incident.

In a TikTok video on Jun. 12, Erwan uploaded a 1-minute 4-second clip of him transforming himself into the comedian using makeup.

@erwanshah_makeup hahaha😂😂ZASSS🥰 #wnscosmetic #wnsmalbariancosmetic #malbariancosmetic #malaysia #wnscosmeticmalaysia #viral #fyp #fypmalaysia #tiktokindonesia #viraltiktokmalaysia #teamhamun #teamhamunhadir #makeup #makeupartist #makeupteam #beautyhacks #makeuptransotion #foryourpage ♬ Comedy Music

He began by applying a liquid, probably a type of adhesive, onto his eyebrows. He then used a tool to flatten them.

Screenshot via TikTok/@erwanshah_makeup

He proceeded to draw a faint outline of eyebrows on his concealed ones.

Screenshot via TikTok/@erwanshah_makeup

Erwan later applied foundation onto his skin, contoured his face accordingly and added some light eyeshadow.

Screenshot via TikTok/@erwanshah_makeup

He then used a makeup pencil to draw features resembling Chia, applied lipstick and highlighter, as well as drew a fake mole under his nose with a marker pen.

Screenshot via TikTok/@erwanshah_makeup

For the final look, Erwan put on a black turtleneck and a dark wig, completing his makeup transformation into Chia.

Screenshot via TikTok/@erwanshah_makeup

Good makeup skills

As of time of writing, the makeup transformation video has garnered more than 930,000 views and 40,000 likes.

Amused commenters lauded Erwan for his makeup skills and commented that he did look the part.

The makeup artist later uploaded two other clips of him lip-syncing to Chia’s controversial gig while mimicking her expressions.

@erwanshah_makeup Replying to @bidadari Mr. H hahaha😂😂ZASSS🥰 #wnscosmetic #wnsmalbariancosmetic #malbariancosmetic #malaysia #wnscosmeticmalaysia #viral #fyp #fypmalaysia #tiktokindonesia #viraltiktokmalaysia #teamhamun #teamhamunhadir #makeup #makeupartist #makeupteam #beautyhacks #makeuptransotion #foryourpage ♬ original sound - 𝘊𝘢𝘱𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘋𝘊🎫

@erwanshah_makeup hahagaga😂😂😂ZASSS🥰 #wnscosmetic #wnsmalbariancosmetic #malbariancosmetic #malaysia #wnscosmeticmalaysia #viral #fyp #fypmalaysia #tiktokindonesia #viraltiktokmalaysia #teamhamun #teamhamunhadir #makeup #makeupartist #makeupteam #beautyhacks #makeuptransotion #foryourpage ♬ original sound - 𝘊𝘢𝘱𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘋𝘊🎫

You can check out more of his makeup transformation videos here.

Top images via TikTok/@erwanshah_makeup

