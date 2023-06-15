M’sian uses makeup to cosplay Jocelyn Chia & lipsync to her gig

Comedian Jocelyn Chia has been a hot topic recently, following her gig in the U.S. that caused overwhelming backlash.

In response, some have taken the opportunity to react to the saga.

This included Malaysian comedian Harith Iskander, who delivered a classy response to Chia’s reference to the missing MH370 flight.

Makeup transformation

Erwan Shah, 22, the founder of Malaysian beauty brand WNS Malbarian Cosmetics, also put his own twist on the incident.

In a TikTok video on Jun. 12, Erwan uploaded a 1-minute 4-second clip of him transforming himself into the comedian using makeup.

He began by applying a liquid, probably a type of adhesive, onto his eyebrows. He then used a tool to flatten them.

He proceeded to draw a faint outline of eyebrows on his concealed ones.

Erwan later applied foundation onto his skin, contoured his face accordingly and added some light eyeshadow.

He then used a makeup pencil to draw features resembling Chia, applied lipstick and highlighter, as well as drew a fake mole under his nose with a marker pen.

For the final look, Erwan put on a black turtleneck and a dark wig, completing his makeup transformation into Chia.

Good makeup skills

As of time of writing, the makeup transformation video has garnered more than 930,000 views and 40,000 likes.

Amused commenters lauded Erwan for his makeup skills and commented that he did look the part.

The makeup artist later uploaded two other clips of him lip-syncing to Chia’s controversial gig while mimicking her expressions.

You can check out more of his makeup transformation videos here.

Top images via TikTok/@erwanshah_makeup