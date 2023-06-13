Back

M'sia university student makes DIY aircon using fan & icebox to beat the heat

Cool.

Keyla Supharta | June 13, 2023, 04:36 PM

A university student in Malaysia took a creative approach to beat the heat -- by making a makeshift aircon using a fan and an icebox.

The university student, named Daniel, has since gone viral on TikTok after sharing a 23-second clip of his creative innovation.

At the time of writing, the video had garnered 3.2 million views and 265.4k likes.

DIY aircon

The viral video shows two fans being attached to the top of two iceboxes.

Two holes were carved in each icebox, with two plastic bottles protruding out of the holes.

Image via @danielltwoplus/TikTok.

Ice filled the ice box, such that when the fan blows, cold air would fill the room.

Image via @danielltwoplus/TikTok.

Image via @danielltwoplus/TikTok.

@danielltwoplusaircond diy for student !!♬ original sound - cigarattes after sleep

In a caption, Daniel described his innovation as an "aircon DIY for students".

Speaking to the Malaysian online publication mStar, the student from the University of Kuala Lumpur said that the aircon lasted up to two to three hours after he added salt to the ice.

Daniel shared that he planned to use dry ice to make the makeshift aircon last longer.

"Every time we want to sleep at night, we feel the heat. So, I shared an idea with my roommate to make this DIY air conditioner," Daniel said, as quoted by mStar.

"For a small room like ours, you can really feel the coldness," he added.

According to Daniel, the makeshift aircon only cost him RM30 (S$8.7) to make.

Make it yourself

Here are the materials you need if you are interested to make the DIY aircon, even if you really should leave such things to a professional:

  1. Fan

  2. Icebox

  3. Ice

  4. Two plastic bottles cut into half

  5. Salt (to make the ice last longer)

Methods:

  1. Carve a hole on top of the icebox lid. Carve two holes on the sides of the icebox.

  2. Put the ice sprinkled with salt into the icebox.

  3. Insert two plastic bottles that have been cut into the side of the icebox.

  4. Close the box with the carved lid and lay the surface of the fan facing down.

  5. Switch on the fan to feel the cold air blowing through the two funnels on the side of the ice box.

