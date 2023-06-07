Buff durian daddy on TikTok poses a thorny issue for M'sians

A durian seller in Terengganu, Malaysia who goes by Ery Syarif, has been gaining attention on TikTok for his well-sculpted physique.

In several videos uploaded by him under the username @erysyarif247, Ery can be seen manning his durian store clad in merely pants, slippers and some stylish glasses.

Netizens swoon over him

As of time of writing, his most viewed video had garnered over 600,000 views and 21,000 likes. His other video also had more than 240,000 views.

Netizens expressed that they had a sudden craving for durians, while others joked that they would not be able to convince their husbands to buy the fruits.

One even asked how much the durians were selling for, to which Ery replied that they cost RM45 (S$13.17) per kilogram.

Not all impressed

However, there were some netizens who disapproved of Ery’s business tactic, according to mStar. Some left negative comments on his video, urging others to buy durians from someone who dressed more modestly instead.

Nevertheless, he expressed that the virality of his video was unexpected and that he did not care about the negative comments.

"I'm not selling my dignity. I still have my pants on and not just wearing my underwear, it's just that you can see a bit of my belly button," he was quoted as saying, according to a translation by Says.

On selling durians

Ery, a single father of three children, also thanked others for the positive comments and their support even if they did not buy the durians, mStar reported.

He said that it was his first time doing durian business, noting that he usually sells them near Kuala Terengganu Drawbridge.

He also noted that he was able to make between RM1,000 (S$292) to RM1,500 ($439) in a month from his sales.

Family business

Besides selling durians, Ery also manages his family’s keropok lekor business full-time in Kampung Tanjung Paya, Kuala Terengganu.

Keropok lekor is a traditional Malay fish cracker snack.

He shared that he is selling durians on a part-time basis, while he has been managing his family’s keropok lekor business after it opened at the end of Malaysia’s Movement Control Order (MCO).

Ery also extended an invite to the public to visit the family-run business.

Top images via TikTok/@erysyarif247