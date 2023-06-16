Fitness classes, scent pairing & art workshops in CapitaLand malls & workspaces from Jun. 16 - Jul. 9, 2023

Live It Up!, CapitaLand’s wellness and community festival, is returning for a second year.

From Jun. 16 to Jul. 9, participants can look forward to a whole host of activities including fitness classes, crafting, scent pairing workshops and even puppy yoga for pet lovers.

Many of these exciting activities are also completely free.

Here are some you may wish to check out:

Piloxing

If you want to get the best of both three worlds, piloxing might just be the sport for you.

Combining the benefits of Pilates, boxing, and dance, it is a high energy workout that is sure to get your heart pumping.

Done consistently, piloxing is also known to help improve your fitness and stamina.

You can try this activity out for free at 10 CapitaLand malls & workspace properties on Jun. 16, 6:30pm to 7:30pm.

The participating locations are:

Aperia

Bukit Panjang Plaza

CapitaSky

CapitaSpring

Capital Tower

IMM

Lot One

Plaza 8 @ Changi Business Park

Tampines Mall

[email protected]

Daylight to Neon Nights: Trampoline Fitness Fiesta

Whether you like to get in your fitness during the day or party it up at night, the Trampoline Fitness Fiesta is a must-go.

Each participant gets a personal trampoline to bounce to the beat of heart-thumping music.

Bouncing on a trampoline can burn up to 150 calories in just 10 minutes, and can be an effective way to improve your health.

This event is also free and will take place on Jul. 1, 2, 8 and 9 at Plaza Singapura’s Level 1 The Courtyard, outside HSBC.

From 6pm onwards, neon lights will be turned on for maximum party vibes.

Participants can also get glow-in-the-dark body paint and stickers to place on themselves.

Pick any one-hour slot from 2pm to 9pm for your workout/party.

Hikaru Fragrance Workshop & High Tea

Participants get to experience a one-of-a-kind scent and food pairing at this workshop.

Learn more about the ingredients used in developing one of the signature scents by fragrance brand Scent by SIX, Hikaru, while enjoying desserts prepared by Sol & Luna by 1-Arden at CapitaSpring.

Participants will get to take home scent samples.

The tour takes place on Jul. 2, from 3pm to 5pm and costs S$60++.

Puppy Yoga

Life can be stressful. Puppies are the answer.

Or maybe not, but who can resist playful puppies roaming around while experienced yoga instructors guide you through a series of poses?

If you’re a pawrent with your own furbabies, you’re welcome to bring them along too so they can make friends while you get your workout in.

Don’t have a furkid but still love puppies? You are welcome to join too.

The puppy yoga classes will take place at outdoor locations, providing a literal breath of fresh air for both humans and animals alike.

The activity costs S$36 but CapitaStar members get to enjoy 10 per cent off with the discount code CAPITALAND10 at checkout.

Puppy yoga will take place at the following locations and dates:

Plaza Singapura, Level 1 The Courtyard, outside HSBC on Jun. 17, 3pm to 4pm

CapitaSpring, Level 1 City Room on Jun. 24, 10am to 11am

Funan Rooftop Garden on Jul. 1, 6pm to 7pm

More than 80 activities

Whether you’re looking to try a new fitness experience, or spend some quality time this June holidays with your kids, human or otherwise, there’s something for everyone at the festival.

Other than the activities above, there are also other fun things to do like scent crafting, make-your-own batik and even a pet party.

You can find out more about the events available and sign up here.

Live It Up! is organized as part of Wellness Festival Singapore, led by the Singapore Tourism Board.

This sponsored article by Singapore Tourism Board made this author want to Live It Up.

Images courtesy of CapitaLand.