Back

LANY to perform in S’pore on Aug. 15, tickets to go on sale from Jun. 6

Mark your calendars.

Paul Rin | June 03, 2023, 01:14 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Los Angeles-based pop rock band LANY will be making a return to Singapore in August this year. As part of their “First The Moon, Then The Stars: A Tour Before A World Tour”, the platinum-certified band will be performing at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Aug. 15.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LANY (@thisislany)

With hits like “ILYSB” and “Malibu Nights” under their belt, and a fifth album in the works, LANY’s tour will include other cities in Asia such as Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Kuala Lumpur.

Tickets, with prices range between S$98 and S$158, will be available on ticketmaster.sg starting Jun. 6, 3pm.

The last time LANY, which stands for Los Angeles New York, performed in Singapore was in November last year, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Top photo from LANY's Facebook

Lawrence Wong meets Australian PM Albanese while standing in for PM Lee

Albanese will be delivery the keynote speech at the 2023 Shangri La Dialogue.

June 02, 2023, 06:59 PM

Man, 40, attacked by wild boar at Zhenghua Park, requires over 20 stitches on his left leg

The man is still under observation in the hospital, and was given four to six weeks of medical leave.

June 02, 2023, 06:22 PM

Taiwan shipping company Yang Ming hands out 30 months' mid-year bonus: Bloomberg

Like receiving a pot of gold.

June 02, 2023, 06:15 PM

Access to Asia Sentinel website to be blocked in S'pore after failure to comply with POFMA order

The website published a correction notice on the article, but not in the form required.

June 02, 2023, 05:16 PM

Romance-themed floral display at Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome till Jul. 16, 2023

Love is in the air.

June 02, 2023, 04:23 PM

No compromise given to any officials who commit corruption: M'sian DPM Zahid

Integrity is a value he will not compromise.

June 02, 2023, 03:14 PM

Horrifying queues at S'pore-Johor checkpoints on Vesak Day weekend, 4.5 hours to clear customs by car

250,000 travellers departed Singapore on Jun. 1, the highest since borders reopened.

June 02, 2023, 03:08 PM

Can't get seats on buses & trains: S'pore pregnant women spend S$500 monthly each on Grab rides

They find it hard to get seats on public transport during peak hours.

June 02, 2023, 02:22 PM

UN special envoy to Myanmar stepping down in June 2023: UN spokesperson

She has served in the post since October 2021.

June 02, 2023, 02:06 PM

SCDF paramedic kicked & slapped by male patient at Hougang void deck

This is one of 15 reported cases of abuse against SCDF frontliners in 2023 thus far.

June 02, 2023, 01:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.