LANY to perform in S’pore on Aug. 15, tickets to go on sale from Jun. 6

Los Angeles-based pop rock band LANY will be making a return to Singapore in August this year. As part of their “First The Moon, Then The Stars: A Tour Before A World Tour”, the platinum-certified band will be performing at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Aug. 15.

With hits like “ILYSB” and “Malibu Nights” under their belt, and a fifth album in the works, LANY’s tour will include other cities in Asia such as Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Kuala Lumpur.

Tickets, with prices range between S$98 and S$158, will be available on ticketmaster.sg starting Jun. 6, 3pm.

The last time LANY, which stands for Los Angeles New York, performed in Singapore was in November last year, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

