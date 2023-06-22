New futsal court at Kovan has 8 outdoor pitches sheltered from the weather

If you are a futsal fan, you probably might have known of Kovan Sports Centre, a prominent location for futsal games.

First opened in 2011, Kovan Sports Centre attracted about 1.5 million futsal players until its closure in December 2022.

Space has re-opened in May 2023 under new management

The good news is that on May 27, the space reopened once more for futsal players.

Now called Kick Off! SG, the location features eight outdoor pitches which are fully-sheltered from the weather, and is located within a five minutes’ walk from Kovan MRT.

The space also comes with on-site vending machines and shower facilities.

The place can also be booked for corporate events of up to at least 700 pax, birthday parties, futsal tournaments, bubble parties and even laser tag.

The pitches are also being upgraded with new nettings and being replaced with new synthetic grass.

Players can therefore expect a better experience in the coming months.

Opportunities for students and underprivileged children to enjoy the facilities

Kick Off! SG will also be providing opportunities to try out the futsal pitches for free.

Every Monday, excluding public holidays, from 3pm to 6pm, one of the pitches will be opened to primary and secondary school students every Monday, between 3pm and 6pm, except on public holidays.

The aim is to provide a space for physical activity to students who may have limited access to proper sports facilities and to foster a sense of community.

In addition, Kick Off! SG will also conduct football clinics for underprivileged children during the school holidays.

The initiative aims to provide them with the chance to learn and develop their skills in the sport, as well as empowering the children by boosting their self-confidence.

On top of that, Kick Off! SG will also make its sheltered facilities available all year round for senior citizens to engage in morning exercise routines.

15 per cent off on all bookings until Jun. 30

With regard to booking rates, participants can book the pitches at S$50 an hour during the non-peak periods of Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm.

Students, full-time national servicemen and Passion Card holders will also be able to book the pitches during this period at cheaper rates, as seen below.

For the peak periods of 6pm to 10pm on weekdays, and 9am to 10pm on weekends, the price is S$95 an hour.

Alternatively you can also choose from a selection of three packages which provide you credits for using the pitches.

These packages are:

Package A - S$800 for an entitlement of S$840 credits with three months’ validity,

Package B - S$1,500 for an entitlement of S$1,650 credits with six months’ validity, and

Package C - S$2,500 for an entitlement of S$2,875 credits with validity for one year.

A discount of 15 per cent will also be offered on all bookings made until Jun. 30, in commemoration of the opening, applicable with the code 15KICKOFF.

Bookings can be made via Kick Off! SG’s website.

Neat.

This sponsored article by Kick Off! SG made the author briefly consider picking up futsal.

Top photos via Kick Off! SG