2 kittens left in plastic bag hanging on fire hydrant at Sungei Kadut near Kranji

Two kittens were found abandoned in a plastic bag and left hanging on a fire hydrant at 65 Sungei Kadut Drive, near Kranji.

On Jun. 14, Facebook user Song Richard posted pictures of the baby felines left to fend for themselves.

Left in plastic bag

In his post, Song wrote that he chanced upon the animals on Jun. 13.

The fragile cats let out soft meows as they sat atop a grimy towel lining a damp cardboard box.

Song noted that had the kittens been left out any longer, they would have been exposed to the imminent rain.

Song stated that the kittens had been abandoned by a truck driver, whose number plate he managed to capture and share in the comments section.

Kittens are alright

On Jun. 14, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) was informed of the kitten's alleged abandonment.

SPCA's executive director, Aarthi Sankar, told Mothership that an Animal Rescue Officer brought the kittens back to SPCA’s Community Animal Clinic to be examined by vets.

The kittens were found to be "bright and alert, though slightly disoriented and drenched from being left in the rain", and are currently recuperating in a foster home.

SPCA Inspectors are currently looking into the case and have filed a report with the authorities.

Anyone with information on the case can contact SPCA via the hotline 6287 5355 (extension 9) or email [email protected].

SPCA calls for responsible pet ownership

Sankar further stressed that a pet was a lifelong commitment.

"Abandoning pets in the open leaves them susceptible to the harsh weather conditions, risks of traffic accidents, and wild animal attacks. The kittens had little to no chance of survival if not for the caller."

Under the Animals and Birds Act, those found guilty of pet abandonment can be fined up to $10,000, imprisoned for a maximum of 12 months, or both.

Should pet guardians be no longer able to care for their pets, Sankar encourages them to seek assistance from friends, family, and animal welfare groups.

While SPCA cannot accommodate all surrender requests due to space constraints, pet guardians can responsibly rehome their pets using its rehoming noticeboard.

Top images via Song Richard/Facebook