Back

Kim Jong Un says he will ‘hold hands firmly’ with Putin & boost strategic cooperation with Russia

Kim was sending a greeting message to Putin.

Yen Zhi Yi | June 12, 2023, 02:14 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pledged to enhance strategic cooperation with Russia by “holding hands firmly” with its president Vladimir Putin, according to North Korea's state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

In a greeting message to Putin on Russia’s National Day, Kim offered his warm congratulations to Russia and its people.

He also expressed “full support and solidarity” for the Russian leader’s decision to invade Ukraine in the name of the country’s sovereignty and interests.

"Justice is sure to win and the Russian people will continue to add glory to the history of victory,” Kim wrote.

Russia & North Korea

The North Korean leader also said that the friendship between his country and Russia has “weathered all trials of history" throughout generations and is a shared “precious strategic asset”.

He expressed that he was willing to boost strategic cooperation between both country and hold hands with Putin to “fulfil the grand goal of building a powerful country and reliably defend global peace and security.”

Relations between North Korea and Russia warmed after the two leaders' first meeting in 2019.

Though North Korea has constantly echoed support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it has also repeatedly denied accusations of selling weapons and munitions to Russia.

Military movements

Kim’s message to Putin comes slightly a month after North Korea launched what it called a “military reconnaissance satellite”.

This led to air raid sirens and evacuation alerts in neighbouring South Korea, while the country’s National Security Council condemned the move.

Additionally, senior Chinese military leaders confirmed on Jun. 9 that Russia will be participating in a joint military exercise held by China, Global Times reported.

Earlier in the week, both states concluded their sixth joint aerial strategic patrol in the Asia-Pacific region, which coincided with a trilateral naval exercise between the U.S, Japan and the Philippines, according to Nikkei Asia.

Related

Top images via Getty - Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool & Sean Gallup

Doctors explain: When to visit the Emergency Department & when to see a General Practitioner instead

Don’t treat the ED like your GP.

June 12, 2023, 02:01 PM

Mortgage rates likely to remain high, households cautioned to practice financial prudence: Sim Ann

Sim shared that HDB has increased the supply of Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS) flats.

June 12, 2023, 12:46 PM

Application for S'pore's Presidential Election to open on Jun. 13, 2023

The application period will close on the fifth day after the Writ of Election is issued.

June 12, 2023, 12:08 PM

Danelle Tan, 18, 1st S'porean to join Borussia Dortmund, hopes to be bigger ambassador for women's football in S'pore

A milestone.

June 12, 2023, 11:27 AM

Comment: Tharman's high likelihood of winning doesn't make the presidential election a charade

Voting is always a worthwhile exercise.

June 12, 2023, 11:19 AM

5 dine-in spots in Orchard & CBD with meals from as low as S$10.99

All foodpanda users can enjoy these dine-in offers.

June 12, 2023, 10:59 AM

More 'I not Stupid' films' reflecting society's anxieties if we just focus on test scores: Chan Chun Sing

He pointed out that focusing on credentials and college qualifications will divide society and we should adopt a broader definition of success.

June 12, 2023, 10:37 AM

Coldplay to perform record 4 shows at S'pore National Stadium on Jan. 23, 24, 26 & 27, 2024

Good news comes to those who wait.

June 12, 2023, 10:00 AM

Frozen cooked Boston lobster sold in S'pore recalled due heavy metal exceeding max limit

Once-off consumption is okay though.

June 12, 2023, 03:06 AM

M'sian man, 45, arrested for suspected use of device to record Baccarat game at Marina Bay Sands casino

He is allegedly part of a syndicate.

June 12, 2023, 02:49 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.