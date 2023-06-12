Kim Jong Un says he will ‘hold hands firmly’ with Putin & boost strategic cooperation with Russia

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pledged to enhance strategic cooperation with Russia by “holding hands firmly” with its president Vladimir Putin, according to North Korea's state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

In a greeting message to Putin on Russia’s National Day, Kim offered his warm congratulations to Russia and its people.

He also expressed “full support and solidarity” for the Russian leader’s decision to invade Ukraine in the name of the country’s sovereignty and interests.

"Justice is sure to win and the Russian people will continue to add glory to the history of victory,” Kim wrote.

Russia & North Korea

The North Korean leader also said that the friendship between his country and Russia has “weathered all trials of history" throughout generations and is a shared “precious strategic asset”.

He expressed that he was willing to boost strategic cooperation between both country and hold hands with Putin to “fulfil the grand goal of building a powerful country and reliably defend global peace and security.”

Relations between North Korea and Russia warmed after the two leaders' first meeting in 2019.

Though North Korea has constantly echoed support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it has also repeatedly denied accusations of selling weapons and munitions to Russia.

Military movements

Kim’s message to Putin comes slightly a month after North Korea launched what it called a “military reconnaissance satellite”.

This led to air raid sirens and evacuation alerts in neighbouring South Korea, while the country’s National Security Council condemned the move.

Additionally, senior Chinese military leaders confirmed on Jun. 9 that Russia will be participating in a joint military exercise held by China, Global Times reported.

Earlier in the week, both states concluded their sixth joint aerial strategic patrol in the Asia-Pacific region, which coincided with a trilateral naval exercise between the U.S, Japan and the Philippines, according to Nikkei Asia.

Related

Top images via Getty - Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool & Sean Gallup