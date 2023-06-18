KFC S’pore fried chicken buffet from Jul. 5-7, from S$18.95 per pax

A new all-you-can-eat fried chicken feast is around the corner.

To commemorate International Fried Chicken Day, KFC Singapore will be having its first unlimited fried chicken feast from Jul. 5 to 7 at three outlets.

In each 90-minute dining session, diners can get unlimited servings of more than 10 KFC items, such as its signature Original Recipe Chicken and Hot & Crispy Chicken, sides, desserts and soft drinks.

The feast will feature sides such as Popcorn Chicken, Hot & Crispy Tenders, Spicy Dippers and Coleslaw, as well as desserts like Egg Tart and Golden Mochi Balls.

There will also be a sauce station with 10 different sauces for you to mix and create your own sauce combination, such as KFC's Original Recipe Gravy, Cheese, Spicy Tomato and BBQ Chipotle, among others.

Details

Ticket prices, sold in pairs, are priced at S$18.95 per pax for lunch and S$21.95 per pax for dinner.

The feast is only available on a booking basis on Chope and ticket sales have opened on Jun. 15.

The participating KFC outlets are HarbourFront, Kallang Stadium Boulevard and Woodlands 888.

Six time slots are available:

11am to 12:30pm

1pm to 2:30pm

3pm to 4:30pm

5pm to 6:30pm

7pm to 8:30pm

9pm to 10:30pm.

The 7pm and 9pm slots at Kallang Stadium on Jul. 6 will be for those looking to attend KFC's party to celebrate International Fried Chicken Day.

The party, which will held from 7pm to 8:30pm, will feature various Singapore DJs, games, contests and interactive experiences.

All attendees will also receive a special goodie bag with limited edition KFC merchandise.

Tickets are non-refundable in the case of no-show, and each session will start and end on time.

Other terms and conditions will apply.

Top images via Instagram/@kfc_sg & KFC website