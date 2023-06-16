More 34°C days & less rainfall expected in S'pore in 2nd half of June

If the rain this week brought you joy and relief, we have some sad news to share.

The second half of June 2023 is expected to be drier than the first half of the month, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore, in a Jun. 16 press release.

In the coming fortnight, the presence of a dry air mass may bring relatively fair and warm weather to Singapore on a few days.

Localised short-duration thundery showers may still occur in the afternoon over parts of the island on some days when there is a convergence of prevailing winds with the sea breeze.

Widespread thundery showers with gusty winds due to Sumatra squalls are forecast between the pre-dawn hours and morning on one or two days.

Overall, below-average rainfall can be expected over the next two weeks.

For the month of June, the total rainfall is expected to be near average over most parts of Singapore.

Deodorant needed day & night

More warm days are expected in the coming fortnight compared to the first half of the month.

During the second half of June 2023, the daily maximum temperature is forecast to be around 34°C on most days.

The daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 35°C on a few days when there is less cloud cover.

Warm and humid conditions can also be expected on some nights when prevailing winds from the southeast or south blow warm and humid air from the sea to Singapore.

On those nights, minimum night-time temperatures of up to 29°C can be expected, particularly over the southeastern parts of the island.

Top image via Kirill Petropavlov/Unsplash