No long weekend but big crowds still seen at JB checkpoint on Friday night

It is a regular two-day weekend, but it seems like many are still headed for Johor Bahru.

In one video clip taken on Jun. 16, a swarm of people could be seen walking into Johor Bahru's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex.

So many people

The land checkpoints between Singapore and Johor Bahru are typically expected to be congested on long weekends.

One Aaron Chong shared a photo of the crowd outside CIQ with a burning question: "Why so many people today?"

One possible reason is that Father’s Day falls on Sunday, so the crowd could be due to people travelling back to Malaysia for the occasion on Jun. 18.

It could also be exacerbated by the June school holidays and the favourable exchange rate.

Long queues even after midnight

The throng of people on the ground floor may also have formed as travellers are only allowed to move up into the building in batches to prevent overcrowding, said some comments.

Nonetheless, the photos of the scene can make one feel slightly claustrophobic.

It also seemed like the stream of travellers did not abate even later in the night.

One Facebook user shared a photo of the situation in the queue at 12:01am on Saturday morning:

