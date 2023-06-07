Back

Geylang Bahru eatery sells something called 'Japanese Nasi Lemak' with buttered prawns, beef rendang & pork belly

Nasi lemak but make it Japanese.

Keyla Supharta | June 07, 2023, 10:05 AM

So you like Nasi Lemak.

Yes, fragrant rice cooked with coconut milk and pandan leaves. Sometimes you eat it with otak-otak, sometimes with chicken wings, or other toppings, really-- topped with sambal and ikan bilis.

Now, what about Japanese Nasi Lemak?

Japanese Nasi Lemak

Yes, you heard that right.

Brand new Singapore-Japanese fusion food stall Nasi Don sells Nasi Lemak with a Japanese twist.

Branded as "Japanese Nasi Lemak", their cheapest item on the menu, The Nasi Don, is priced at S$4.90.

You get Japanese pearl rice cooked in a coconut broth. You also get to choose from a range of proteins to go along with your Nasi Don.

This includes chicken, beef, seafood, and pork.

Chicken menu.

Beef menu.

Seafood menu.

Pork menu.

Though the last choice of protein might be slightly controversial, as one TikTok user expressed.

@fikfladoodleslost me at babi belly♬ Wandering the Plains

You can also mix and match your mains if you want.

Nasi Don

Here is Nasi Don's address and opening hours if you are interested to try out Japanese Nasi Lemak for yourself:

  • 164 Kallang Way, #02-01 Solaris, Singapore 349248

    Opens Monday - Friday 11am - 4pm. Closed on weekends.

They will also be opening a second stall at The Food Place, Raffles City, on Jun. 14.

All images by Nasi Don/Facebook unless otherwise stated.

