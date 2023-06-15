5 men, 23-49, charged for rioting at Sim Lim Tower nightclub, allegedly threw beer tower & glasses

Seven men, aged between 23 and 49, were arrested by the police on Jun. 12 for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting at Jalan Besar.

Five of the men were subsequently charged on Jun. 14, with the offence of rioting, the police said.

According to court documents for the five men, they had allegedly punched and threw a beer tower and glasses during the fight, with the intention of hurting four other people.

One man conveyed to hospital with multiple lacerations on lip and chin

The incident occurred at Club Gaga in Sim Lim Tower.

Police added that they were alerted to an alleged fight between two groups at about 12.50am on Jun. 12.

A 29-year-old man sustained multiple lacerations on his lips and chin and was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the fight had arose after an alleged dispute which happened earlier.

Neither the press release by the police nor the court documents revealed the cause of the purported dispute.

The police added that apart from the five men who were charged in court, two other men are assisting with investigations.

Police investigations against all parties involved are also ongoing.

Should be the five men be found guilty of rioting, they can be jailed up to seven years and are also liable for caning.

