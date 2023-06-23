Back

Local student artists raising S$100,000 for charity through exhibition at Ion Orchard

The youngest artist is only 12 years old.

Paul Rin | June 23, 2023, 05:42 PM

In a quiet corner on Ion Orchard's fourth floor, a group of student artists are trying to make the world a better place, one painting at a time.

"Small Act, Big Difference" is a youth-led charity exhibition featuring 11 student artists all under 20 years old, with the youngest being 12 years old. The exhibition also includes the work of a few older, professional artists.

As I toured the exhibition, I was stunned by the quality of the art and the talent of the young artists. If someone told me I was in an art museum, I would believe them.

There was a wide variety of art to be appreciated: familiar Singaporean sights painted in expressionist styles, impressionist renderings of scenic landscapes, and even traditional Chinese-styled paintings.

My personal favourite was a painting called "Silkie Chicken" by 14-year-old Leong Sze Ning, because of how much it looks like my (very cute) pet dog.

Don't they look alike? Too bad the painting was already sold for S$300

One eye-catching painting was an abstract piece right in the centre of the main wall. In the corner of the painting, where most artists sign their work, there was a wax seal with the letter 'J' on it instead.

The artist's name was J'den Teo, and I discover that almost the entire wall is dedicated to his work.

A friendly volunteer told me that Teo is the leader of the exhibition project. He is 17 years old and has been painting since he was 11. This is his fifth exhibition, and he previously received the Presidential Volunteerism & Philanthropy Award from President Halimah Yaacob.

I also learnt that this is the debut exhibition for many of the student artists. Even so, over 80 percent of the exhibition's paintings have already been sold, mainly to private collectors and gallery owners.

Paintings here can cost up to S$6,000.

With all proceeds going to the Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, the group is close to their S$100,000 goal.

Being youth-centric, it isn't surprising that the exhibition has gone high-tech as well. For S$250, you can walk away with an A3 printout of your favourite painting and a NFT to the digitalized copy.

The exhibition ends on Sunday, so why not drop by and take a look if you happen to be in the Orchard area over the weekend?

All photos by Paul Rin

