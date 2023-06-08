Pork buns sold for S$3.80 at Hougang coffee shop make other buns look boar-ing

Five minutes away from Hougang MRT station sits the brightly-lit store of Seng Huat Coffee House, home of the most adorable buns we've ever seen.

Just look at this face.

These little piggies aren't a new thing — they surfaced on the internet around 2014 — but their e-pigness is worth revisiting.

A cross between a burger, a sandwich, and a bun, the pig-ture perfect dish is beloved for its bak kwa-like marinated pork chop, drizzled with mayo and chilli, and slapped together with egg and cheese.

The bread pigs also have raisins for eyes.

Each bun originally went for S$3.50 but the price has since increased to S$3.80.

You can pig out on these buns ala carte, or savour them Singaporean-style with a set that adds on hot coffee or tea, and two soft-boiled eggs (S$5.80).

Seng Huat Coffee House

Address: 811 Hougang Central, Singapore 530811

Opening hours: 6am to 9pm, daily

Top images via @epicureandiariesblog and @jiamtaorotee on Instagram