Back

Pork buns sold for S$3.80 at Hougang coffee shop make other buns look boar-ing

Sow cute.

Julia Yee | June 08, 2023, 03:51 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Five minutes away from Hougang MRT station sits the brightly-lit store of Seng Huat Coffee House, home of the most adorable buns we've ever seen.

Just look at this face.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AhBun Bun (@ahbuneats)

These little piggies aren't a new thing — they surfaced on the internet around 2014 — but their e-pigness is worth revisiting.

A cross between a burger, a sandwich, and a bun, the pig-ture perfect dish is beloved for its bak kwa-like marinated pork chop, drizzled with mayo and chilli, and slapped together with egg and cheese.

The bread pigs also have raisins for eyes.

Each bun originally went for S$3.50 but the price has since increased to S$3.80.

You can pig out on these buns ala carte, or savour them Singaporean-style with a set that adds on hot coffee or tea, and two soft-boiled eggs (S$5.80).

Seng Huat Coffee House

Address: 811 Hougang Central, Singapore 530811

Opening hours: 6am to 9pm, daily

Top images via @epicureandiariesblog and @jiamtaorotee on Instagram

Clothes strewn around textile recycling bin in Tampines due to 'overfilling' not ransacking

Another reason for the overfilled bin was because of the school holiday and public holiday, said Cloop's co-founder.

June 08, 2023, 03:48 PM

M'sian comedian posts classy response to Jocelyn Chia's reference to MH370

He stressed the importance of exercising "some level of sensitivity and empathy when doing certain material, especially topics that are deeply personal or tragic."

June 08, 2023, 03:28 PM

Full transcripts of Tharman's resignation letter & PM Lee's response

"I believe that I can now best serve Singapore not in politics, but in a different role that has to be above politics," said Tharman.

June 08, 2023, 03:23 PM

Summary & updates on Tharman Shanmugaratnam running for Presidential Election 2023

This article will be updated regularly.

June 08, 2023, 02:56 PM

Tharman Shanmugaratnam to run for S'pore President

He will be resigning from the PAP.

June 08, 2023, 02:09 PM

Car footage of East Coast Road altercation with cyclist hanging on to bonnet released

The exchange between both parties caught on camera.

June 08, 2023, 12:55 PM

M'sia boy, 12, slips & impales his buttocks on house fence spike, stuck for 20 minutes before rescue

The firemen said the spike went in 15cm deep and they had to send him to the hospital with the spike attached.

June 08, 2023, 12:48 PM

McDonald's at NTU & TP giving free Hash Brown Oreo McFlurry sandwiches on Jun. 9

Upgrade from Oreo McFlurry and fries.

June 08, 2023, 11:59 AM

Vivian Balakrishnan 'appalled' by S'pore-born comedian's MH370 jibe, apologises to M'sians

Chia has deactived her Instagram and Facebook but a clip of her performance is still available on her TikTok.

June 08, 2023, 11:56 AM

Lionel Messi confirms Inter Miami move, says he would have preferred Barcelona return

The Barcelona return fell through.

June 08, 2023, 11:31 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.