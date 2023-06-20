Hougang kopitiam event, where man chugged 2 beers at once, under police investigation

The Hougang coffee shop event, where a man was seen chugging two bottles of beer at once and giving a live vocal performance, is currently under police investigation.

The man was later identified by Shin Min Daily News to be Malaysian getai singer who goes by his stage name, Weizong (黑人伟宗).

He was invited alongside other getai singers to the kopitiam at Block 684 Hougang Street 61 to perform at its anniversary celebration on Jun. 12.

According to online videos of the event, Weizong could be seen singing in Mandarin while standing on a chair.

His audience also responded enthusiastically by clapping their hands and throwing their arms in the air.

Under police investigation

Nevertheless, the event appeared to have violated certain regulations as it ended up being investigated by the police, reported Shin Min.

When the Chinese paper called the kopitiam on the morning of Jun. 20, its owner declined to comment further on the matter.

The person in charge of the event, surnamed Lim (transliteration from Mandarin), clarified with Shin Min that the organisers had applied for a licence to host a getai performance before the event was held.

Therefore, he theorised that the authorities were alerted because too many onlookers were crowding at the venue that day.

"[We] were probably reported to the authorities because there were too many people at the kopitiam that day, which affected other patrons who were dining at the time. However, it wasn't possible for us to chase away the guests who came over to cheer for the performers," Lim said.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that a report was lodged, and investigations are ongoing.

