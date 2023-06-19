Russian soldiers reportedly wait 2 hours to hear general give a speech, get killed by missile strike instead

A group of Russian soldiers may have perished after waiting for two hours in an open space near the frontlines on the Ukrainian counter-offensive, because a senior officer was supposed to give a "motivational speech".

Waiting around

According to The Guardian, about 100 troops gathered near the town of Kreminna, in the eastern Luhansk region, where heavy fighting has been taking place.

Citing Russian commenters on Telegram, with the caveat that details are unconfirmed, The Guardian said the soldiers were gathered and ordered to wait for around two hours for the speech.

The Telegraph quoted Rybar, a war blog with "close links to the Russian military" which described the soldiers waiting around before being struck by "Ukrainian Himars and artillery."

Himars, which stands for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, has a range of about 80km due to the ammunition available to the Ukrainians. Kreminna is occupied by the Russians, and lies about 16km from the front line.

While Himars strikes have been countered by Russian electronic jamming, this recent strike, if accurate, could indicate that the Ukrainians have found ways to overcome such obstacles.

Blaming Russian general

Russian bloggers assigned blame to Major General Zurab Akhmedov, commander of the 20th Guards Combined Arms Army for the strike, with some claiming he was the man who was supposed to deliver the speech.

In November 2022, Akhmedov was blamed by members of 155th Russian Pacific Fleet Marines in an open letter for a supposed botched offensive that claimed the lives of hundreds.

On the supposed strike in Kreminna, one Russian blogger commented:

"If by the middle of the second year of the war there are commanders who take the columns to the front, make the personnel form a big heap and then wait for the enemy’s artillery to hit them, then such commanders should be shot in front of the columns, even if they are colonels or generals."

Top image from US Army Program Executive Office Missiles Facebook