Finance must be the backbone of innovation, growth & prosperity: Heng Swee Keat

"Finance must remain the backbone of innovation, growth and development", even as the world faces growing risks of geopolitical and economic fragmentation," said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat at the Point Zero Forum 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland on Jun. 26,

Heng also underlined the importance of artificial intelligence (AI), sustainability and digital finance amidst “new uncertainties” in his speech.

Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, delivered his speech while on a working visit to Switzerland and Germany from Jun. 25 to 30.

He jointly opened the forum with Karin Keller-Sutter, Switzerland's Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Finance.

The Point Zero Forum is jointly organised by the Swiss State Secretariat for International Finance and Elevandi, an entity set up by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

He began by pointing out some observations that underscored the forum, before delving deeper into the various initiatives carried out by MAS.

Finance as a “backbone”

Despite the risks of geopolitical and economic fragmentation, Heng stressed that finance should remain as “the backbone of innovation, growth, and development”.

This is because it facilitates capital and asset movement across borders and global economies, and also helps deploy “public and private capital at scale to address global challenges”.

He referred to an estimation by global management consulting firm McKinsey, noting that US$9.2 trillion (S$12.44 trillion) is required annually for the next 30 years to achieve net zero by 2050.

However, there is still an existing funding gap of US$3.5 trillion (S$4.73 trillion) and this can be enabled by finance and financial technology (FinTech), said Heng.

He also said that FinTech should be made to “serve as a force for good”, illustrating his point with digital banking services and World Wide Web (Web3) advancements.

While innovation has been growing fast, Heng also highlighted that risks and downsides must also be managed, which is a familiar concept in finance.

“[R]apid innovation can also result in rapid derailment if we do not manage its risks,” he noted.

He said that innovation and stability should be balanced, and pointed to rising cases of digital threats such online scams and fraud.

Safe and responsible use of AI

Heng touched upon the topic of generative AI, in which the first point was to ensure a safe and responsible ecosystem for it, such as the Veritas Consortium led by MAS.

He said that a Veritas Toolkit 2.0 will be released by the consortium to provide further guidance on responsible AI use.

Heng also introduced a new project named MindForge, which will “take an action-oriented approach of use case studies, prototyping and pilots to aid in the learning and translation process”.

Capabilities across the financial sector will also be uplifted with Google Cloud, namely a “one-stop AI resource platform”, said Heng.

He hoped that by “adopting a spirit of open-source sharing and creation”, the platform can enhance both business and solutions within the sector.

Green transition for enterprises

Heng then spoke about sustainability, which is “an existential issue for every person and country”.

Pointing to Project Greenprint by the MAS and other industry players, he noted that sustainability agenda and transition-focused activities can be achieved through “open and inter-operable platforms” for green finance.

Heng said that they were working to scale a sustainability reporting platform, known as ESGenome, to more companies.

MAS also recently signed a Statement of Intent with the United Nations Development Programme and Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation to co-develop a global framework called Project Savannah.

“For green finance to be pervasive, it needs to be adopted not just by big companies, but also micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). This is something we aim to tackle.”

With this, MSMEs’ access to cross-border financing and business opportunities can be enhanced, said Heng.

Trust in finance

Heng lastly talked about trust, which is “at the core of finance”.

“Trust underpins financial institutions and the international financial system. It is the foundation for stability, and a critical guiding principle for our supervisory and regulatory frameworks.”

On ways to build and renew trust, he said that this would involve working across stakeholders to come out with scalable robust solutions.

An example is Project Guardian, a MAS initiative that tests digital asset networks as well as asset tokenisation.

Heng said that the project would be expanded “through industry pilots led by 11 financial institutions”, while welcoming Japan’s Financial Services Agency (JFSA) as its first overseas financial regulatory.

In addition, he spoke about MAS’ crypto-style Purpose Bound Money (PBM) initiative, which would undergo further international collaborations on digital money standards.

“Taken together, what we seek is to build trust through the positive adoption of FinTech in daily life, and renew trust in institutions and companies to safely and responsibly steward FinTech.”

Collaboration & co-creation

Heng concluded his speech by calling for more collaboration in FinTech in view of a “more uncertain and fractious” global environment, as well as the refreshment of “the fundamental tenets of safety and trust”.

“In so doing, we can collectively stay ahead of the curve, facilitate risk-taking while ensuring good risk management, tap on new possibilities, and co-create solutions that will uplift lives and livelihoods.”

He looked forward to enhancing the partnership between Singapore and Switzerland, as well as harnessing FinTech for more financial innovation.

Heng on working visit to Switzerland and Germany

Heng is on a working visit to Switzerland and Germany from June 25 to 30.

In Munich, Germany, Heng will engage senior representatives of leading German companies on innovation and advanced manufacturing, as well as discuss key issues related to the global economy.

He will also visit the Technical University of Munich (TUM) to attend the TUM Entrepreneurship Day 2023, and exchange views with the leadership of top German research institutions in areas such as quantum technology.

Heng will be accompanied by officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, National Research Foundation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development Board, and Enterprise Singapore

Top images via Ministry of Communications and Information.