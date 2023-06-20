Owner of HarriAnns Nonya Table at Tiong Bahru Food Centre dies at 76

Harry Tan, the owner of HarriAnns Nonya Table at Tiong Bahru Food Centre and the founder of HarriAnns chain, has passed away at 76.

His death was announced on HarriAnn's Facebook page on Jun. 15.

Passed away from cancer and pneumonia

In March 2023, Tan was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Despite his diagnosis, the cheerful man refused to let the illness dampen his spirit, braving his treatment without any complaints of pain or discomfort, said the post.

After responding well to four cycles of chemotherapy, however, he later contracted an infection and pneumonia.

He passed away on Jun. 14 at 2:25pm.

Quit school to help his mum making a living

Born in 1947, Tan suffered the loss of his father at a young age and ended up quitting school to help his mother run her pushcart.

The mother and son duo put food on the table by selling glutinous rice and Nonya Kueh in the Tiong Bahru district.

The business grew to become more than just a means to make ends meet, as Tan ended up dedicating his life to it.

When the family managed to snag a unit at Tiong Bahru Market, it was a dream come true for him.

Together with his wife, Annie, the couple put HarriAnns Nonya Table on the map with a wealth of authentic Peranakan recipes.

Delicious recipes aside, the stall owner, affectionately called "Uncle Harry", became well loved by customers for his contagious grins and amicable demeanour.

Third generation owners taking over

Despite Tan's passing, HarriAnn lives on with Tan's son, Alan, taking up the mantle.

The third generation owners are determined to survive the brand's legacy.

"We solemnly promise to proudly hold this burning torch up high, and continue to bring our delicious family Peranakan recipes to friends in Singapore and all over the world. May your wonderful legacy continue to live on for decades and decades to come."

Tan's eldest grandson, Ethan, has further commemorated his grandfather's legacy in a book he authored, titled “Happiness is Handmade”, which tells the story of Tan's life and the evolution of HarriAnns.

The family gave away copies of the book at their Bugis Junction and Suntec City outlets on Jun. 18.

Saying goodbye

Tan’s wake was held at Block 145 Jalan Bukit Merah.

It was open to members of the public who wished to pay their respects and bid farewell.

Many also offered condolences to the grieving family on social media.

For now, HarriAnns at Tiong Bahru Market remains closed until further notice.

