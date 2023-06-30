'LV' handbag smaller than a grain of salt sold for S$86,500

A handbag bearing Louis Vuitton's design, and standing at only 0.07cm, has been sold for US$63,750 (S$86,500) on an online auction website Joopiter.

The handbag isn't actually commissioned by Louis Vuitton, but is instead a creation of the Brooklyn-based group MSCHF.

The bag appears to be based on the Louis Vuitton's OnTheGo tote, which is listed for at least S$4,350 on the LV website.

You might know MSCHF as the same people who made the controversial "Satan Shoes" made from human blood in partnership with Lil Nas X.

The handbag was created using a stereolithographic process commonly used for making tiny mechanical biotech structures.

It is viewable through a microscope included in the sale, which also features a built-in digital display.

In an Instagram post, the group claims that the "Microscopic Handbag" is "smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle".

The "Microscopic Handbag" is MSCHF's take on the luxury industry's pattern of creating handbags that are smaller and smaller.

As the group puts it on the auction page:

"As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier. Previous small leather handbags have still required a hand to carry them- they become dysfunctional, inconveniences to their "wearer." Microscopic Handbag takes this to its full logical conclusion. A practical object is boiled down into jewelry, all of its putative function evaporated; for luxury objects, useability is the angels' share."

It is unknown who bought the bag.

Top photos from MSCHF