20 hamsters abandoned, left drenched in rain at Bedok Town Park

A horde of hamsters were found at Bedok Town Park on Jun. 18.

The Hamster Society Singapore, a local animal welfare group, said that 20 hamsters were spotted opposite 709 Bedok Reservoir at around 4:30pm.

The hamsters were observed to be drenched by the rain and huddling together on the ground without a cage.

HSS added that more hamsters might have been left around the area, and appealed to people in the neighbourhood to keep a lookout for them.

If you happen to come across any more of these tiny rodents, you can alert HSS on Facebook or Instagram.

Mothership has reached out to HSS for comment.

Related story

All images via HSS