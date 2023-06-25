NDP volunteer receives applause for looking like President Halimah

If you've been seeing fireworks and hearing the roars of fighter jets the last few Saturdays, that's actually in preparation for the upcoming National Day Parade (NDP).

The official parade that is held every year on Aug. 9, includes the ceremonial parade where President Halimah Yacob will arrive and receive a salute from the parade.

Of course, the president only does this on the day itself and not during the rehearsals, NE shows or previews. In her stead are NDP volunteers who stand in to help ensure that the rehearsals run smoothly.

The NDP volunteer who played the role of president during the rehearsal on Jun. 24, however, caught the attention of many for the effort she put into dressing like President Halimah.

The volunteer wore a pair of spectacles, a white hijab, a red long-sleeved blouse, and a couple of layers of pearl necklaces.

Her entrance was met with welcoming cheers from the spectators:

Looks familiar...

If you're wondering why she looks so familiar, it's probably because President Halimah wore a similar red blouse at last year's parade.

And she has been seen wearing a pearl necklace.

Top image from Mothership reader and Halimah Yacob's Facebook page.