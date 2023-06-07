Back

Haidilao S'pore giving free red pot with delivery of 1 or 2 pax set meal

Cute pots.

Julia Yee | June 07, 2023, 12:02 PM

Events

Haidilao is giving away free little red pots with every order of one pax or two pax set meal on its delivery platform.

Apart from making hotpot, the pot can also be used to cook other things like dumplings, noodles, congee, and soup.

To get your hands on the free stuff, here are your dining options.

1 pax set meal

The S$79.80 hotpot for one comes with a choice of soup base and condiments.

Ingredients include black pork, sliced US beef, mashed shrimpwah, assorted vegetables, and meat and chive dumplings.

2 pax set meal

Haidilao's two pax set meal comes in two different variations, both offering a selection of dual soup bases and sauces.

The pork combo has set dishes of lotus root, fish curd, chicken, enoki mushrooms, tofu, spinach, fish, and pork belly.

For the beef combo, you get sliced US beef in place of the pork belly.

Both sets cost S$113.

According to Haidilao, delivery takes 60 minutes.

Order here to get your pot.

All images from Haidilao Singapore

