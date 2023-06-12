Doctors explain: When to visit the Emergency Department & when to see a General Practitioner instead

Recently, I got the chance to talk to two emergency doctors who made me realise that I might have gotten confused about when to go to the Emergency Department (ED) and when to go to a General Practitioner (GP).

The doctors I spoke to are:

Steven Lim, currently practising at Changi General Hospital and the President of the Society of Emergency Medicine in Singapore. A doctor for 26 years.

Koh Shao Hui, currently practising at Sengkang General Hospital. A doctor for 14 years.

See, my right leg hasn’t always been particularly lucky.

In 2021, I slipped while outdoors, scraped my right shin against a sharp edge of a rock and got myself a deep gash.

With blood spewing out from the wound, a friend of mine kindly rushed me to the ED.

It was a long night, but I was alright after eight stitches.

A year later, I was happily trekking when I took a fall and felt a pop in my right knee.

I knew I was injured, and desperately wanted medical attention.

To get my knee checked to know what tore and how bad it was, I hobbled my way to the ED again.

On both occasions, I messed up and got injured, but only one of those occasions necessitated an ED trip.

Lim and Koh helped me realise that I had unnecessarily burdened the staff at the ED the second time I got injured, when a visit to the GP would have sufficed.

Here’s what else the doctors told me about the ED, and what they wished more people knew.

What is the difference between an ED and a GP?

Lim: The core purpose of the ED is to handle emergencies and what we call resuscitation.

This means that for people who are very ill, we conduct clinical care that tries to get them out of that critically ill state.

For example, in a case of cardiac arrest, we do resuscitation and try to save the patient’s life.

GPs can deal with emergencies too: what they do is to administer first-aid, as they have some emergency drugs in the drawer for that.

For patients who are critically ill, they should immediately call the ambulance.

What is the impact on ED operations if too many patients visit for non-emergency conditions?

Koh: When a lot of patients come to the ED, it becomes overcrowded.

This leads to longer overall waiting time for all the patients.

In turn, this deters patients with genuine emergencies from seeking treatment.

It also stretches the medical staff and resources.

The care for these patients with critical or life threatening conditions may potentially be compromised as a result of that, as much as we try our best to prevent that from happening.

Is it actually faster to seek treatment for non-emergency conditions at the ED?

Koh: At the emergency department, we do something called triaging. Before the patient sees the doctor, the patient sees the triage nurse.

The triage nurse will listen to the patient to understand their concerns, and then decide whether this patient has to be seen immediately.

Based on this, the patient will be assigned a priority status which will determine how soon the patient will be seen by a doctor.

This will allow the patients with the serious cases to be seen first. So, if you come in for a heart attack, you’ll be seen immediately and earlier than a patient with a back sprain.

Is it cheaper to see a doctor at the ED than at the GP?

Lim: The cost of seeing a doctor at the ED is S$130 on average. Some hospitals may have a slight variation.

Koh: Now, you compare that with GP fees, which usually start at about S$30 to S$40 for consultation, and might include more for treatment and further investigations.

Under the GPFirst programme, patients are also eligible for a S$50 subsidy if they are referred by GP to the ED.

With this pricing difference, it is cheaper for patients to see the GP first.

On top of that, with the subsidy, patients can offset the prevailing ED attendance fee if they need to visit the ED after visiting the GP first.

What if I visit the GP and they refer me to a private hospital which is costlier?

Koh: GPs have the liberty to refer patients to either a private or public hospital.

This means that GPs can refer patients to a public hospital. If patients have a CHAS card, they can get subsidies on their treatment.

So, patients can also discuss with their GP and let them know if they prefer to follow-up their treatment at a public hospital.

How can a patient self-assess and decide if they are experiencing a medical emergency?

Koh: Here are some examples of conditions that can be managed by GPs:

Abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhoea, vomiting

Flu-like symptoms like body aches, running nose, fever and cough

Musculo-skeletal complaints like neck, back and joint pain as well as leg swelling or wounds

Ear, eye and skin infections as well as urinary tract infections

Chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, asthma, diabetes, gout or anxiety

This list is not exhaustive.

Lim: Everyone’s health and healthcare experience is different.

The general advice is to visit the ED if patients are unwell and they think their condition is truly an emergency.

For example, if they cannot talk properly, their vision is blinded, they lose mobility in their limbs, and they think it is a stroke, most likely the patients are right in going to the Emergency Department.

But what is clearly not an emergency would be some of the conditions mentioned by Koh. These conditions tend to be minor and not associated as a life-threatening situation.

What is the most memorable GP-treatable medical condition you have attended to at the ED?

Lim: Off the top of my head, maybe cases of cotton buds being stuck in the ear.

Koh: For me, it is a patient coming in at 2am or 3am for insomnia.

So, you know, the staff is really tired, and we’ve got 20 patients waiting to be seen.

Then, this patient comes in at 2am saying that he cannot sleep.

While we will still see and treat the patient, it does make us feel kind of frustrated. Everyone is so tired, and just trying to clear the emergency cases.

Perhaps he could have waited till the next day to see the GP and seek help for chronic insomnia.

Lim: Regardless, if patients feel that their condition is very serious and they come to the ED, we will attend to them. That’s the first principle.

Save time, save money, see a GP first

Well, what did I take away from the chat?

A GP is called “general” and ED has “emergency” in its name for a reason.

GPs can treat a wide-range of medical conditions.

EDs perform a life-saving duty, catering to patients with urgent conditions, like a suspected stroke.

Also, unless it is an emergency, it is actually much cheaper and much faster if you visit a GP.

Most important of all, visiting GPs instead of the ED during non-emergencies allows ED staff to focus their energies on their main job of saving lives.

Looking back, that one time I visited the ED for a suspected knee injury, I should have gone to the GP first.

So, the next time you are ill, take some time to think if you should visit GPs or ED.

If you have time to think about it, chances are, GPs can probably help you.

