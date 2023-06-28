Girl turns back to help elderly woman cross Commonwealth Ave after traffic light turns green

A girl recently garnered praise for turning back to help an elderly woman cross the road after the traffic light turned green.

Footage of the kind act was captured by a vehicle dashcam and uploaded online by SG Road Vigilante (SGRV).

Turned around

The incident happened along Commonwealth Avenue on Monday (Jun. 26), 6.06pm.

The 44-second video shows the girl looking behind her shoulder as she was crossing the road, watching out for an elderly woman walking behind her.

The girl kept turning around to look out for the elderly woman even after she reached the other side of the traffic light.

Noticing that the traffic light was about to turn green, the girl turned around to help the elderly cross the road safely.

Cars closer to the two did not move until after the girl and the elderly woman reached the pedestrian zone.

Still good in this world

The girl's actions garnered praise among commenters, with some saying she made their day.

Some were also touched by her gesture, saying that there is still good in the world.

Top image via SG Road Vigilante SGRV/YouTube.