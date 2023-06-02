Romance-themed floral display at Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome till Jul. 16, 2023

From now till Jul. 16, 2023, you can catch the Rose Romance floral display at Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome.

Roses, roses, and more roses

In collaboration with the Embassy of Italy in Singapore, the Rose Romance is inspired by Puglia, a region in southern Italy.

More than 16,000 roses of over 70 varieties are displayed inside the Flower Dome.

The floral display also includes the trulli— traditional limestone houses with conical roofs that are commonly found in Alberobello village in Puglia.

Couples can hold their marriage solemnisation there

Gardens by the Bay is also collaborating with the Registry of Marriages (ROM) for the first time to allow couples to hold their solemnisation at a section of the floral display.

For the duration of the display, a pocket garden in the Flower Dome will be transformed into a rose-filled, Puglian-inspired summer wedding setting for solemnisations arranged by ROM at selected timings on weekday mornings.

When the pocket garden is not used for ROM solemnisations, it is open to the public.

First couple solemnised their marriage on Jun. 2

The Rose Romance display was officially launched on Friday (Jun. 2) morning by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah.

She was joined by Ambassador of Italy to Singapore and Brunei Darussalam H.E. Mario Andrea Vattani.

Indranee also extended her well wishes to the first couple to solemnise their marriage at the Rose Romance.

Tickets

Admission rates for Flower Dome differ for Singapore residents and non-residents.

More information can be found here.

Time, date, and venue

Date: Now till Jul. 16, 2023

Time: 9am to 9pm daily

Address: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay (18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953)

Top images by Livia Soh.