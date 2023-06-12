Back

Frozen cooked Boston lobster sold in S'pore recalled due heavy metal exceeding max limit

Once-off consumption is okay though.

Belmont Lay | June 12, 2023, 03:06 AM

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has detected the presence of cadmium -- a heavy metal -- in Captain Dan’s Frozen Cooked Wild Caught Cold Water Boston Lobster, imported by Lam Kee Fisheries Pte Ltd, at levels exceeding the maximum limit stated in Singapore’s Food Regulations.

As a precautionary measure, SFA has directed Lam Kee Fisheries Pte Ltd to recall the implicated products.

The recall is ongoing.

Heavy metals such as mercury, lead, arsenic, and cadmium are naturally present in the environment, SFA said.

These substances can enter food when the animals and plants we eat come into contact with water, soil and the seabed.

Crustaceans, such as lobsters and crabs, can accumulate heavy metals from their diet and environment.

Based on levels detected, once-off consumption of the affected products is unlikely to be of food safety concern.

However, long-term intake of high levels of cadmium may cause renal dysfunction, bone demineralisation and increased risk of cancer in the lung, endometrium, bladder, and breast, SFA added.

Consumers who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice and may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

