5 dine-in spots in Orchard & CBD with meals from as low as S$10.99

One frequently asked question whenever I am in town or in the city with my friends is: “Where should we eat?”

Usually, my friends and I only have two criteria for selecting a place: the food should taste good and the bill should be wallet-friendly.

This is usually a challenge because Orchard and the CBD are upscale locations after all.

If you typically face such a conundrum, good news.

All foodpanda users now get to enjoy dine-in offers at participating restaurants, without the need for a pandapro subscription.

To mark the occasion, foodpanda and participating merchants are offering exclusive discounted set menu offers from Jun. 12 to 25, starting from just S$10.99 nett.

pandapro subscribers get to enjoy even bigger savings as all these set menu offers will be available at a nett price of S$9.99.

Here are the five spots in town and the CBD where you can enjoy these wallet-friendly set menus:

Orchard Road

Foreword Coffee Roasters at Temasek Shophouse

Those who love to go café hopping can head to Foreword Coffee Roasters.

With the foodpanda deal, pick a choice of a main from the following:

Smoked Chicken Croissant Sandwich

Turkey Ham and Cheese Croissant Sandwich

Egg Mayo Croissant Sandwich

Beef Pastrami Croissant Sandwich

You can also choose one of the following drinks to go with your main:

Black coffee (8 oz)

White coffee (8 oz)

English Breakfast Tea

Earl Grey Tea

Evergreen Tea

Longan Paradise Tea

Address: 28 Orchard Rd, Level 1, Singapore 238832

Operating hours:

Mon to Fri, 8am to 5pm

Sat, Sun and PH, 11am to 4pm

foodpanda dine-in deal price: S$10.99 nett (U.P. S$13.00)

Café de Paris at [email protected]

If you are the kind to get creatively inspired by food, you can check out Café de Paris located inside [email protected]

At the eatery, you get to choose from the following mains:

Good O’ Fish and Chips

Oven Baked Salmon Penne

Ham Carbonara (+S$3 to add-on Crispy Chicken Katsudon)

Get one of these drinks to go along with your food:

Honey Yuzu

Honey Lemon

Honey Ginger

Honey Pomegranate

Besides food and drinks, Café de Paris also hosts art jamming sessions for you to express your creativity as you fill your belly.

Take note that the art jamming sessions will have to be arranged separately as they are not part of the set menu offer.

Address: 313 Orchard Rd, #B1-37, Singapore 238895

Operating hours:

Sun to Thurs, 11am to 10pm

Fri and Sat, 11am to 10:30pm

foodpanda dine-in deal price: S$13.99 nett (U.P. S$20.30)

Kind Kones

For desserts after dinner (or maybe desserts for dinner), get a scoop of ice cream in a cup at Kind Kones.

Besides getting to choose from any available flavour, the meal also includes a drink.

Choose between different kinds of coffee, non-caffeinated drinks like Matcha Latte, or a cup of tea.

There are two Kind Kones outlets in Orchard — one at the Paragon and the other at Forum Shopping Mall.

Forum Shopping Centre branch

583 Orchard Rd, #B1-27, Singapore 238884

Mon to Fri, 12pm to 10pm

Sat to Sun, 11am to 10pm

Paragon branch

#B1-15 The Paragon, 290 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238859

Mon to Sun, 10am to 10pm

foodpanda dine-in deal price: S$11.99 nett (U.P. S$15.30)

Central Business District

Pokomi SG at Republic Plaza

If you are near Raffles Place, pay a visit to Pokomi SG to get a hearty and healthy bowl.

Choose from one of these three mains, and a canned drink:

Ebi Fry + Chicken Katsu Bowl

The Main

Ocean Bowl

Address: 9 Raffles Pl, #B1-02 Republic Plaza, Singapore 048619

Operating hours: Mon to Fri, 11am to 7pm

foodpanda dine-in deal price: S$11.90 nett (U.P. S$15.00)

SaladStop!

Head down to the SaladStop! branch at Capital Tower, and choose between a salad or wrap for the following mains:

Hail Caesar

Howdy

Jai Ho!

Habibi

Mighty Moringa

Address: 168 Robinson Rd, #01-05 Capital Tower, Singapore 068912

Operating hours:

Mon to Fri, 8am to 7:30pm

Closed on Saturday and Sunday

foodpanda dine-in deal price: S$11.99 nett (U.P. S$14.90)

Everyone gets to enjoy foodpanda discounts

If you find yourself in Orchard or the CBD struggling to find wallet-friendly eateries to fill your tummy, check these places out from Jun. 12 to 25.

All you need to do is have the foodpanda app on your phone and an account with the platform to enjoy the offerings.

If you want to save even more, become a pandapro subscriber and dine-in meals at these five locations as well as all participating restaurants will only cost you S$9.99.

That is around what you would pay for a meal at a fast food restaurant, or less.

There are tons of other participating restaurants offering set menu offers, and you can check them out here.

This sponsored article by foodpanda helped the writer with his plans for his next trip to Orchard Road.

Top images via Pokomi SG/Instagram, Canva