More rain in S'pore in 1st half of Jul. 2023

If you have been manifesting for more rainfall in Singapore, we have some good news to share.

Wet weather conditions are predicted over Singapore and the surrounding region in the first fortnight of July 2023, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore in a Jun. 30 press release.

On most days, short-duration thundery showers are expected between the late morning and afternoon over parts of the island.

On a few days, the passage of Sumatra squalls may also bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds between pre-dawn and morning hours.

Overall, the total rainfall for the first half of July 2023 is likely to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

Still got sunny days

However, those who enjoy the sun do not need to despair as there could still be a few warm days with daily highs of slightly above 34°C.

On most other days, the daily maximum temperature is likely to range between 32°C and 34°C.

Several nights may also be warm and humid when the prevailing winds blow from the southeast or south, bringing warm and moist air from the sea to Singapore.

On those nights, the temperature may stay above 28°C, particularly over the eastern and southern coastal areas of the island.

Top images via Winnie Li & Murphy Li/Unsplash